Thanos’s Imminent MCU Return Is Officially Not Happening

Recently, online rumors have been flying that legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin), would be making his MCU return in a new prequel series set before the Infinity Saga.

Moth Culture was one source that reported the rumor, Tweeting:

RUMOR: Disney+ Guardians of The Galaxy prequel series focuses on Gamora’s family-like relationship with Nebula and Thanos.

RUMOR: Disney+ Guardians of The Galaxy prequel series focuses on Gamora’s family-like relationship with Nebula and Thanos. pic.twitter.com/gCtxLs87ub — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 13, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn has, however, shot down the rumor, posting:

lol no – he tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship

lol no – he tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship https://t.co/3t9QzzOrch — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2022

Gunn, who has had a tumultuous relationship with The Walt Disney Company and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios in recent years, is currently directing Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3., which is due to hit theaters on May 23, 2023.

The threequel will be the final outing for the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Since the film will mark the first time Gamora and Nebula are truly free from the Mad Titan after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), it is possible that some of Thanos’s backstory will be explored as they attempt to cope with their respective childhood traumas.

However, it certainly seems that Thanos himself won’t be returning, and certainly isn’t getting the rumored prequel Disney+ series.

Brolin, for his part, was one of many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to return for Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If..?, last year. Other actors who lent their voice talnets include Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Hulk), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), Michael B. Jordan (Erik “Killmonger” Stevens), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), and late actor Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther).

Thanos also continues to play a key role in the Marvel Comics universe, where he recently killed the original Captain Marvel. Mar-Vell [above].

What do you think about Thanos not getting his own Disney+ series?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.