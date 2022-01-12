James Gunn Calls Next “Guardians” Film a “Hard Road”

Marvel director James Gunn has been busy since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) last gave the MCU’s band of disparate misfits a chance to take on the Marvel Universe. He is currently promoting his latest series, Peacemaker for the DCEU. Still, he never misses an opportunity to tease Marvel fans who are waiting for updates on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (May 5, 2023), the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction for EPCOT.

James Gunn has had his hands full with both Marvel and DC Films. In a recent interview with Collider, The Suicide Squad (2021) director answered questions about his following two projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are expected to be his final Marvel movies. He said:

“The holiday special is… I’m almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I’m almost like, ‘Well, wait. I’ve got this movie here I’ve been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.’ But, it is really funny and really good.” Related: Marvel Series Undergoes Rumored Reshoots Following Controversy

While Marvel fans are used to having nothing but fun with the unpredictable Guardians like brash adventurer Peter Quill/ Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). James Gunn told Collider that:

“But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.” Related: Marvel Viewership Is “Plummeting Down the Watch Chart”

He also revealed the filming for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special was delayed following the surge of COVID-19 cases. He admitted that they would have to try again to fit it in:

“It’s still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn’t do it. We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun.”

Gunn also previously confirmed that Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) are seemingly not returning for the Disney+ original holiday show. Hopefully, this will shave down the time needed for special effects. Though he previously teased the special would introduce “one of the greatest” characters of all time, which fans expect to be Santa Claus.

Hopefully, the production can still come together in time for release on Disney+ this December. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will not hold the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Holiday special until the following year. The third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series is set to hit theaters in 2023.

It will introduce new characters like Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). And possibly kill some of the Guardians like Rocket Raccoon or Drax. Luckily Marvel fans will get a new series I am Groot to hold them over while they wait for the rest of James Gunn’s Marvel projects.

Let us know in the comments if you cannot wait for the Guardians of the Galaxy to have their next adventure.