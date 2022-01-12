Movie Awards CANCEL Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

That’s right, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Marvel movie that’s redefined the MCU for every Marvel fan, has been disqualified by a top-rated movie award organization.

It’s hard to imagine a Marvel movie being canceled by a mainstream award organization like the BAFTA’s, but it’s true.

Though No Way Home is still breaking box-office records and sits on IMDb’s legendary Top 10 Movies of All-Time list, the BAFTA’s have reportedly disqualified the Multiversal film from being nominated for any awards:

#SpiderManNoWayHome has been disqualified from 2022’s BAFTA Awards due to Sony failing to upload the movie to BAFTA’s online viewing platform in time for it to be eligible…

Though this Spider-Man film is a modern motion picture beloved by both critics and fans, Sony reportedly failed to upload the movie to BAFTA’s online viewing platform.

Here’s the official statement:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home did not met the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fiarness and parity or all titles and the film was not made available by the disbutributor.”



No Way Home got disqualified technically on Sony’s part by not uploading the film to BAFTA View.

With Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios campaigning for this Multiverse Marvel movie to win the Best Picture Academy Award, it comes as a surprise that this Spider-Man movie was kicked off the BAFTA list.

Nonetheless, this epic adventure featuring Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx in Marvel’s New York from producer Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts, Kevin Feige’s biggest Marvel movie of 2021, is a smash hit.

On its way to reaching $2 Billion at the box office, every Marvel fan is ready to see what’s next for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s Marvel characters.

