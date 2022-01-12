Movie Awards CANCEL Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
tom holland as spider-man unmasked

Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

That’s right, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Marvel movie that’s redefined the MCU for every Marvel fan, has been disqualified by a top-rated movie award organization.

tom holland as spider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Fans Get Their Wish, Oscars Reportedly Reach Out to Tom Holland

It’s hard to imagine a Marvel movie being canceled by a mainstream award organization like the BAFTA’s, but it’s true.

Though No Way Home is still breaking box-office records and sits on IMDb’s legendary Top 10 Movies of All-Time list, the BAFTA’s have reportedly disqualified the Multiversal film from being nominated for any awards:

#SpiderManNoWayHome has been disqualified from 2022’s BAFTA Awards due to Sony failing to upload the movie to BAFTA’s online viewing platform in time for it to be eligible…

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

Though this Spider-Man film is a modern motion picture beloved by both critics and fans, Sony reportedly failed to upload the movie to BAFTA’s online viewing platform.

Here’s the official statement:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home did not met the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fiarness and parity or all titles and the film was not made available by the disbutributor.”

Tobey maguire and andrew garfield as spider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

No Way Home got disqualified technically on Sony’s part by not uploading the film to BAFTA View.

With Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios campaigning for this Multiverse Marvel movie to win the Best Picture Academy Award, it comes as a surprise that this Spider-Man movie was kicked off the BAFTA list.

spider-man tom holland
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox is Returning as Daredevil

Nonetheless, this epic adventure featuring Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx in Marvel’s New York from producer Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts, Kevin Feige’s biggest Marvel movie of 2021, is a smash hit.

On its way to reaching $2 Billion at the box office, every Marvel fan is ready to see what’s next for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s Marvel characters.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

InMarvel’ss Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power AlfredMolina’ss Doctor Octopus.

Andrew Garfield as spider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Production on Nick Fury Series Could Start in 2021!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’  Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What do you think about Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!