Sony Drops MAJOR Andrew Garfield Tease in Next Marvel Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and soon again with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Every Marvel fan is dying to see Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man again, but Morbius (2022) recently confirmed that something big is coming.

The Marvel Universe is on track to blow Marvel fans’ minds with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but the upcoming Morbius has been sidelined by many.

Due to Morbius being delayed seven times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing disasters, Jared Leto’s vampire flick has proven to be the “movie that never was.”

With teases of this Marvel movie in the MCU with Vulture (Michael Keaton) appearing, many have assumed that Dr. Michael Morbius could be the next villain of Tom Holland’s respective Marvel Universe.

But, fans quickly pointed out that this Sony-produced picture featured a photo of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man with “Murderer” painted over it.

That’s not all, as the OSCORP tower, as well as hints to Rhino, Black Cat, and more that appear in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, also appear in the Morbius trailers, leading many to assume that this movie is tied into the Multiverse.

Sony Pictures just showed previews of Morbius to media personnel and more. Still, they only premiered 30-40 minutes of the movie, causing the masses to assume that some BIG, perhaps Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, is going to take place in Morbius:

only 40 minutes of #Morbius were shown yesterday. The end there is a surprise🕷️ — DavidGTG (@David_gtg11) March 11, 2022

Another insider wrote:

they only showed 30 minutes of morbius yesterday… what If they are trying to hide certain character 👀 pic.twitter.com/r0GfpmRwRx — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) March 11, 2022

Sony practiced the same sneak peek tactic with No Way Home, only showing the first 30 minutes of the jammed-packed Marvel movie.

Of course, they refrained from showing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie, leading many to believe that Sony is doing the same for Andrew Garfield’s Marvel character appearance in Morbius.

Due to Morbius recently stepping out of the public spotlight due to DC and other Marvel news taking up the tabloids, advertising that Garfield DOES appear in Morbius would drive ticket sales through the roof.

Having Andrew Garifld alone could rack in $1 billion in box office sales quickly, especially if Morbius confirms that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and a Garfield-lead Sinister Six film is back on board.

This big tease that Sony is keeping under wraps could also allude to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise, especially with director Sam Raimi back in the Marvel collection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness.

Nonetheless, keep a weather eye out for Andrew Garfield rumors! Take them with a grain of salt, but be ready to watch Morbius in theaters on April 1st.

