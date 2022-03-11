Sony Drops MAJOR Andrew Garfield Tease in Next Marvel Movie

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and soon again with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Every Marvel fan is dying to see Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man again, but Morbius (2022) recently confirmed that something big is coming.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is on track to blow Marvel fans’ minds with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but the upcoming Morbius has been sidelined by many.

Due to Morbius being delayed seven times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing disasters, Jared Leto’s vampire flick has proven to be the “movie that never was.”

Michael Keaton as Vulture
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

With teases of this Marvel movie in the MCU with Vulture (Michael Keaton) appearing, many have assumed that Dr. Michael Morbius could be the next villain of Tom Holland’s respective Marvel Universe.

But, fans quickly pointed out that this Sony-produced picture featured a photo of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man with “Murderer” painted over it.

Jared Leto as Morbius
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Spider-Man: A Guide to Marvel’s Green Goblin

That’s not all, as the OSCORP tower, as well as hints to Rhino, Black Cat, and more that appear in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, also appear in the Morbius trailers, leading many to assume that this movie is tied into the Multiverse.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Sony Pictures just showed previews of Morbius to media personnel and more. Still, they only premiered 30-40 minutes of the movie, causing the masses to assume that some BIG, perhaps Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, is going to take place in Morbius:

only 40 minutes of #Morbius were shown yesterday. The end there is a surprise🕷️

Another insider wrote:

they only showed 30 minutes of Morbius yesterday… what If they are trying to hide certain character 👀

Sony practiced the same sneak peek tactic with No Way Home, only showing the first 30 minutes of the jammed-packed Marvel movie.

Of course, they refrained from showing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie, leading many to believe that Sony is doing the same for Andrew Garfield’s Marvel character appearance in Morbius.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Tom Holland Dishes It Is “Completely False” He Bought a House With Zendaya

Due to Morbius recently stepping out of the public spotlight due to DC and other Marvel news taking up the tabloids, advertising that Garfield DOES appear in Morbius would drive ticket sales through the roof.

Having Andrew Garifld alone could rack in $1 billion in box office sales quickly, especially if Morbius confirms that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and a Garfield-lead Sinister Six film is back on board.

jared leto as morbius the living vampire
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

This big tease that Sony is keeping under wraps could also allude to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise, especially with director Sam Raimi back in the Marvel collection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness.

Nonetheless, keep a weather eye out for Andrew Garfield rumors! Take them with a grain of salt, but be ready to watch Morbius in theaters on April 1st.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (left), Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds (middle), and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Andrew Garfield is in Morbius? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!