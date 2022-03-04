Mark Ruffalo Warns Fans That He’s “Passing the Torch” In ‘She-Hulk’

Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that his time with Marvel may be coming to a close.
Related: Disney CEO Indicates ‘She-Hulk’ May Release Much Later Than Expected
While the actor was promoting his latest film, The Adam Project (2021) he shared some new details about his next appearance in the MCU, She-Hulk.
She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tim Roth as the Abomination. Walters is a lawyer who helps defend superheroes and also is learning how to control her new powers. The show is set to be very comedic and is reported that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will have a small role in the series.
Related: Fans Are “Low-Key Screaming” About New MCU Development
The fourth wall will be broken during the series which is something fans have seen with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool. Surprisingly, this was first done in the She-Hulk comics long before Deadpool was created. Ruffalo’s role in the series looks like the actor will be a mentor for Walters just like how Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton was for Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.
Ruffalo did confirm that he was indeed “passing the torch” to Walters which might mean that the actor won’t be returning after She-Hulk ends:
“Tatiana Maslany is frickin’ legendary as the She-Hulk,” he told Access. “I’m passing the banner onto her… There’s some really good, funny, cool, long, long scenes between Professor and her. We’ve never really seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in that show. It’ll be really interesting.”
This was said during the premiere of The Adam Project where @tatwalters Tweeted what Ruffalo said during the premiere:
MARK TALKED ABOUT TATIANA MARK TALKED ABOUT TATIANA BRUCE AND JEN ARE GONNA HAVE LONG SCENES TOGETHER OMG
MARK TALKED ABOUT TATIANA
MARK TALKED ABOUT TATIANA
BRUCE AND JEN ARE GONNA HAVE LONG SCENES TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/l2Pv1St8EY
— lizzy ✇ (@tatwalters) March 1, 2022