‘Endgame’ Director Is Concerned Multiverse May Ruin the MCU

Avengers: Endgame (2019) director, Joe Russo, expressed his concern for the Marvel Multiverse in the MCU as he worries that it might ruin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Russo has spent a lot of time with Marvel as he and his brother Anthony Russo directed some of the MCU finest stories such as Captain America: Winter Soldier (2013), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame. Without the Russo brothers, Josh Brolin’s Thanos may not have been as scary as he was in Infinity War and Endgame. Underneath their direction, Captain America was able to wield Mjolnir and give us iconic moments like the fight between Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in Civil War. Now that the Infinity Saga is over, the director worries about Marvel’s future.

In an interview with IGN, Russo explained that Marvel fans shouldn’t “expect to be surprised” as the “corporation agenda” will focus on profits rather than quality stories:

“The corporate agenda is: Do you like chocolate ice cream? Well here chocolate ice cream with sprinkles, here’s chocolate ice cream with fudge… It’s their job to turn the money printer on. It’s the creative’s job to say, ‘Well shit, I don’t know if I want to watch that.'”

Crossovers and cameos are exciting for Marvel fans, but Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) delivered an amazing story while bringing back villains such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. All of the villains and heroes had their moments which led to a fun and engaging story that kept fans on the edge of their seats. With more crossovers and cameos from other universes reported to happen, fans are concerned with how far Marvel will go for the fan service. No fan wants to just have their favorite character pop up in the MCU just to do nothing meaningful.

Russo reiterates his thought by adding that he sees the “creators and innovators” at Marvel Studios still able to surprise fans if done correctly:

“So yeah, too much of one thing is a bad thing, but I think there are enough creators and innovators in the space where you can expect to be surprised. Just don’t expect corporations to surprise you.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will explore what the Multiverse really is as the movie is reported to have a lot of cameos from different universes. Many fans are excited to see Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange return in his sequel as the recent trailer gave many teases of what to expect such as the Illuminati, What If connections, and hints of certain characters entering the MCU.

With the X-Men and Fantastic Four confirmed to enter the MCU soon, fans are hoping to see their arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happen in Doctor Strange 2, but time will tell if this will be the case.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Are you worried about the MCU’s future with the Multiverse? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.