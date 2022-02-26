Fans Just Realized They Missed Hulk’s Notable Disney+ Cameo

The six original Avengers — Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) — remain the cornerstone of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For some time, Renner’s Hawkeye was the only character in the super hero group who had not received a standalone project — although Johansson’s Black Widow (2021) movie faced numerous delays due to COVID-19 and did not drop until a year after it’s original release date — but that all changed when the six-episode Hawkeye series landed on Disney+ in December 2021.

Hawkeye saw Renner attempting to get home from New York City to spend Christmas with his family but, unsurprisingly, hijinks ensue — in this case largely with LARPers and the Track Suit Mafia — and Renner ultimately teams up with MCU newcomer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

The series also saw the MCU debut of Daredevil’s Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

New fan-favorite character Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who made her debut as Natasha’s “sister” in Johansson’s aforementioned origin story film, also appears in the show. Seemingly, though, none of Ruffalo’s other original Avengers costars had anything to do with the project.

Now, it has been confirmed that there was, in fact, a Hulk cameo in Hawkeye, but Ruffalo himself wasn’t on set for the appearance. Instead, CGI technology was used to insert the super hero into a specific flahsback scene in which a young Kate Bishop watches the Battle of New York rage outside of her home.

Lucasfilm Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) Visual Effects Supervisor Vincent Papaix recently shared that his team “managed to hide one Avenger nobody has found yet” in the fifth MCU Disney+ Original series.

One article noted:

As the shot frames Kate staring at the alien-invaded Stark Tower in front of her, fans can spot Hulk leaping up through the air on the left side of the tower. Unfortunately for the big green guy, a Chitauri soldier spots him mid-air and blasts him with its alien weaponry, resulting in an explosion that sends Hulk spiraling into an opposite building.

Papaix later confirmed Hulk’s appearance, saying, “It is indeed Hulk jumping from building to building and getting a blast from a Chitauri weapon.”

While the cameo does not exactly alter the storyline of The Avengers (2012) in any way, it is notable because it adds an extra layer of importance to the Hawkeye flashback scene, as we know now even more about the events of the Battle of New York, including additional details about what happened to Hulk as the fray raged.

More on Hawkeye

The official description of Hawkeye reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

More on The Avengers

The official description of The Avengers reads:

Marvel Studios presents in association with Paramount Pictures “Marvel’s The Avengers”–the super hero team up of a lifetime, featuring iconic Marvel super heroes Iron Man [Robert Downey, Jr.], the Incredible Hulk [Mark Ruffalo], Thor [Chris Hemsworth], Captain America [Chris Evans], Hawkeye [Jeremy Renner] and Black Widow [Scarlett Johansson]. When an unexpected enemy emerges that threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury [Samuel L. Jackson], Director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort

Did you notice Hulk in Hawkeye?

Mark Ruffalo returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk this year. Tatiana Maslany stars in the title role with rumors that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock will play a key role.