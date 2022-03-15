‘Ms. Marvel’ Gets Disney+ Release Date and Trailer

Today, Disney+ announced the release date for Ms. Marvel (2022) as well as the trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe episodic. The television show will follow teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in a coming-of-age story with a super twist.

Ms. Marvel gets Disney+ Release Date

Launching exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service, Ms. Marvel can be viewed starting June 8, 2022. The new Marvel studio trailer, dropping with the heroic poster, gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest Super Hero (not new to Marvel Comic readers) as she tries to balance high-school life, her family, and her emerging superpowers. Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right? Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Watch the official Ms. Marvel trailer below from Marvel’s official YouTube Channel. The Ms. Marvel trailer video is captioned:

The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on Disney+.

From the press release from Disney+, Marvel fans learn the upcoming TV show episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the Marvel Universe series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

