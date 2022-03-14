The MCU Is Officially Getting Another New Addition

The popular Disney+ series What If…? has confirmed a Season 2 release date will happen in 2022. The MCU’s first foray into animation debuted in the Summer of 2021 and introduced the idea of the Multiverse to audiences. Season 2 is undoubtedly going to explore more theories and possibilities within the multiverse and further establish storylines and characters that will be explored in Marvel’s Phase 4 of film and television content.

The release will undoubtedly happen after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022. There is a precedent of What If…? bringing in characters that are poised to make live-action debuts as Zombie Dr. Strange made an appearance in What I …?before his role takes place in the Multiverse of Madness. It is logical to expect more cameos inspired by What If…? appearances after poster leaks and trailers have included Captain Carter and Strange Supreme.

What If…? Is a retelling of major MCU timeline events if they substituted different heroes in those events. Season 1 placed Marvel stalwarts T’Challa/Black Panther in the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and also placed Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the Iron Man storyline by having his character rescue Tony Stark and become Iron Man’s sidekick.

Season 1 was well received by the public and with writer A.C. Bradley returning for Season 2, the series should be able to continue the same momentum and build on the releases of Marvel’s Phase 4.

Among the returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Hulk), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), Michael B. Jordan (Erik “Killmonger” Stevens), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), and late actor Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther).

Are you ready to join The Watcher and ask the Marvel Universe the question of “What If…?”

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.