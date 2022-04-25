“We’re All Going With Him,” James Gunn Doubles Down on Chris Pratt Replacement Rumors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding saga of beloved Marvel characters telling epic stories, but that doesn’t stop the actors who made these comic characters come to life from receiving backlash and online threats. Now, ahead of more calls for Chris Pratt to be replaced as Star-Lord, the Guardians of the Galaxy director defends his friend and co-star like never before.

The Marvel collection is truly a family, especially regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy. Director James Gunn revitalized the MCU with his hilarious, whacky, gritty storytelling of the cosmo’s rag-tag team of superheroes.

Ahead of wrapping production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Chris Pratt (The LEGO Movie, The Magnificent Seven) is under fire (again) for no apparent reason other than the internet choosing to complain over the actor, calling for his immediate replacement Star-Lord/Peter Quill.

Chris Pratt has been entangled in numerous online controversies regarding his personal life and faith, with many citing him as the “worst Chris” in Hollywood. After the Andy Dwyer/Owen Grady actor married into the family of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver through their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, numerous backlashes occurred regarding Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Farris.

New movements to ax Pratt from Marvel have begun.

James Gunn, however, has something to say about it:

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

Peacemaker director James Gunn isn’t afraid to be vocal on social media, often responding to fan questions/theories on the popular streaming platform. Gunn won’t take a hit without a good fight, nor will he allow his stars and friends to become a trashcan for online hate.

With a Twitter user calling for Chris Pratt to be replaced as his Marvel character, Gunn claims that “we would all be going with him” if Marvel kicked Pratt to the curb.

Chris Pratt isn’t going anywhere but up with Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as James Gunn clarifies that the entire Guardians cast and crew would be leaving Marvel with Chris Pratt if anything significant were to transpire.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) around the corner, this Marvel group of heroes is set to save the galaxy (again), with Vol. 3 being the final curtain call of the series.

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023.

