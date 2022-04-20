Natalie Portman Officially Replaces Chris Hemsworth as “Mighty Thor” in Huge Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but every fan is dying to see what Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) holds for their favorite characters and actors behind them. Now, it’s clear that Chris Hemsworth’s time as the “Mighty Thor” has ended.

In the official teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, every fan was blown away to see actress Natalie Portman (Leon: The Professional, Black Swan) return to the Marvel Universe, but this time is wielding the powerful Mjölnir — the same one that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson once swung throughout Avengers (2012) and more.

Nonetheless, Portman is back for good this time, taking the “Mighty Thor” title from a retired, battle-worn God of Thunder trying to find himself throughout the cosmos. Or so he thinks.

Marvel always has twists and tricks up its sleeves and is around the corner, especially when Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi (What We Do in The Shadows, Flight of the Conchords) is behind the colorful, action-packed camera.

The term “replacing” fan-favorite actors within the Marvel collection is a touchy subject, but Natalie Portman indeed is replacing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Chris Hemsworth will always be Thor, but the “Mighty Thor” title that was helmed by the character and actor from Thor (2010) to Avengers: Endgame (2019) is shifting to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Marvel has confirmed this with the newest Thor: Love and Thunder poster:

In the above poster, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor replaces Chris Hemsworth’s Thor character that was previously taking the spotlight in the first Love and Thunder poster.

Now, it’s Portman’s superhero that’s calling the lighting and thunder with Mjölnir, rather than Hemsworth with Stormbreaker.

Natalie Portman was the first to show off this epic, stunning poster featuring Jane Foster, sharing her Instagram photo with “And you thought you were the one and only…”

It’s clear that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be wholly new in Love and Thunder, keeping his goofy characteristics while interacting with the Guardians of the Galaxy — including Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) — the character will also dive into his past and childhood memories to unlock a new sense of freedom, focusing on a peaceful life rather than one lived on the battlefield.

Until Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) has something to say about it.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

