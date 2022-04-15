‘Thor 4’ a “Money Laundering Scheme,” Trailer “Just Annoying”

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) are less than 90 days away from releasing in theaters, but Marvel Studios refuses to release an official trailer for the movie. With an official press tour with Chris Hemsworth kicking off and even more merchandise releasing, fans call out Marvel.

Time’s running out for the God of Thunder, but Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be in no rush of issuing official promotional images and trailers for the film’s theatrical debut on July 8, 2022.

Every Marvel fan is eager to see the rag-tag bunch of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) superheroes, such as Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Batista), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in this thrilling fourth installment to the beloved Thor franchise.

But when exactly will fans get a glimpse at them once again?

With Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) primed to dominate the screen, the general public wonders what Marvel’s motives are to wait on the Thor trailer.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) finally released its official trailer 92 days before the film’s release, fans were losing it. Marvel became public enemy #1, and the marketing world crashed, with theaters using fan-made posters due to a lack of advertising material.

Marvel is repeating itself, with theaters again using fan-made posters for Thor: Love and Thunder.

With less than 90 days until New Asgard hits the screen once again, some Marvel fans are calling out the studio, claiming there’s something bigger going on:

I’m starting to think this movie doesn’t actually exist…

Another fan wrote:

This movie is a money laundering scheme.

One fan speaks for many:

How much longer are we gonna be waiting for the Thor 4 trailer? At least tell us when our suffering will end.

Following the success of No Way Home‘s trailer drop (which accumulated over 220 million views in 24 hours), studios have begun announcing when they will release an official or teaser trailer for an upcoming movie.

Marvel is radio silent with Love and Thunder, continuing to push out new merchandise for the film and even send its stars and director, Taika Waititi, on press tours, but keeping any form of a trailer under wraps:

Thor love and thunder already had test screenings yet we still have no trailer, not even a teaser. WHATS GOING ONNN

Another fan wrote:

three months away from thor love and thunder and still no trailer or poster

With Thor: Love and Thunder nearing its debut, Marvel is likely keeping the project on the back burner until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) releases on May 6, giving the public plenty of time to switch between one Marvel film to the next.

Rather than juggling two massive movie promotions at once, the superhero studio could place the official Love and Thunder trailer at the end of Multiverse of Madness, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home did with the Doctor Strange sequel.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on July 8, 2022.

