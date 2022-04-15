‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Spotted Together After Spider-Verse Rumors

With the legendary return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), every Marvel fan is eager to see the two return to Marvel again. Maguire and Garfield are taking their on-screen appearances to the next level.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a family, with many actors having solid friendships and even relationships outside of their on-screen Marvel roles.

The Marvel collection will never be the same after No Way Home, which saw the return of Marvel alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Spider-Verse. After a decade of waiting, fans feasted on all three Spider-Men saving Marvel’s New York last year.

But when are Maguire and Garfield going to share the screen again?

Rumors suggest that Avengers: Secret Wars, the unconfirmed but unavoidable firth Avengers film, could showcase Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective characters.

Nonetheless, the two maintain their off-screen friendship after being spotted together at a movie theater:

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield at a screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” recently

Marvel fans were quick to react to the matter, losing their minds over the possibility that Maguire and Andrew could share the screen:

TOBEY MAGUIRE AND ANDREW GARFIELD ?$))$)$)$) BESTIES

Another fan wrote:

i love that andrew garfield and tobey maguire are now besties and they even go watch movies together

Andrew Garfield revealed that he and Tobey Maguire snuck into Los Angeles movie theaters during the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking in the overwhelming audience reactions to their return to Marvel.

The two maintain their extraordinary friendship, having recently watched Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) in a movie theater in New York (or possibly Los Angeles).

Given that both Maguire and Garfield are reportedly on board to return to their respective Spider-Man universes and that Sony wants another live-action Spider-Verse movie, it’s clear that the superhero future of these beloved actors is far from over.

Tobey Maguire is rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reuniting with director Sam Raimi for an epic and groundbreaking crossover.

More about No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

