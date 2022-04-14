Fans Spot Cameraman in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

in Marvel

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a roll with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and its newest series Moon Knight. But eagle-eyed Marvel fans just spotted a mistake.

Steven Grant with the gun in the van in Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

At the 8:25 minute mark in episode three of Moon Knight, “The Friendly Type,” a Marvel cameraman can be spotted in the right corner of the frame.

The fact that any viewer found this accidental cameo is mind-boggling, as the sequence lasts only a few seconds in which Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) tackles an assailing thug as they run through the bustling streets of Cairo, Egypt.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel fans are cracking up over the “incident,” claiming the mystery cameraman is an unknown Marvel character and more:

Ok people, what’s the character’s name?

Another fan wrote:

His descendent

Many call back when a jeans-wearing crew member was spotted in the background of The Mandalorian season two, “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which Lucasfilm later responded to by digitally removing the unknown man.

Mandalorian Jeans Crew Member
Credit: Lucasfilm

Nitpicking this tiny detail in Moon Knight isn’t something that every Marvel fan should obsess over, as the cast and crew of this streaming series have worked tirelessly to produce a top-notch project.

May Calamawy as Layla
Credit: Marvel Studios

It’s only a matter of time before Marvel inevitably edits out the cameraman from the frame as more fans buzz over the blurb on social media. Given their recent censoring of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a simple edit like this will be a piece of cake for Marvel Studios.

Nonetheless, it’s always comedic when one finds snippets of the “real” world throughout the Marvel collection of films and series.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

oscar isaac as moon knight scared
Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

oscar isaac as mr. knight version of moon knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight looking confused with Khonshu right behind him
Credit: Marvel Studios

The super wild card series Moon Knight is streaming exclusively on Disney+, leading up to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th, 2022.

