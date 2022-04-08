‘Thor 4’ Trailer “Much Worse,” Chris Hemsworth, Marvel “Getting Out of Hand”

Posted on by Alex Lue
Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) are debuting in three months, but Marvel refuses to release the official trailer. Fears of a delay were seemingly confirmed by director Taika Waititi, but every Marvel fan is losing faith in the movie following a big update.

Chris Hemsworth as thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but with only 90 days until Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) hit theaters, fans are slamming Marvel for still not releasing a trailer.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats, praying for an official trailer from Marvel Studios and for Thor 4 to stay on track, as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) received its official teaser trailer nearly four months before its release.

But there’s still nothing for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor crashing into Hela's soldiers in Ragnarok
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel has entered Defcon 1 for many fans, given that Love and Thunder are nearly 90 days from debuting and the Marvel movie has still yet to receive any teaser trailer.

Even director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and co-star Tessa Thompson have kicked off their press tour for the film with no marketing material. Hemsworth’s big update of posting a picture of his trio on tour sparked rumors that Thor is going a new route in Hollywood: not releasing a trailer.

Taika Waititi (left), Chris Hemsworth (middle), and Tessa Thompson (right)
Credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Marvel fans have had it, calling out Marvel and more:

This is getting out of hand we thought the wait for NWH was bad but this is much worse

Another fan wrote:

Looks very skippable so far.

One Marvel fan shared:

three months away from thor love and thunder and still no trailer or poster

Many fans have pointed out that Thor: Love and Thunder contains a heavy amount of spoilers concerning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, leading many to conclude that Doctor Strange will feature the official trailer for Love and Thunder at the end of the upcoming movie — just like with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Credit: Marvel

Eyebrows are raised and many are wondering when they’ll officially see Natalie Portman return to the Marvel Universe with newcomer Christian Bale as Gorr the god butcher.

Will Tom Hiddleston return to Thor’s life after the events of Loki on Disney+? How will the Multiverse tie into this whacky movie? Only time will tell until fans get that long-awaited trailer.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor (left) and Tom Hiddleston as Loki (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame with both hammers Mjolnir and Stormbreaker
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

When do you think the Thor trailer will release? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

