‘Thor 4’ Trailer “Much Worse,” Chris Hemsworth, Marvel “Getting Out of Hand”

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) are debuting in three months, but Marvel refuses to release the official trailer. Fears of a delay were seemingly confirmed by director Taika Waititi, but every Marvel fan is losing faith in the movie following a big update.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but with only 90 days until Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) hit theaters, fans are slamming Marvel for still not releasing a trailer.

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats, praying for an official trailer from Marvel Studios and for Thor 4 to stay on track, as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) received its official teaser trailer nearly four months before its release.

But there’s still nothing for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel has entered Defcon 1 for many fans, given that Love and Thunder are nearly 90 days from debuting and the Marvel movie has still yet to receive any teaser trailer.

Even director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and co-star Tessa Thompson have kicked off their press tour for the film with no marketing material. Hemsworth’s big update of posting a picture of his trio on tour sparked rumors that Thor is going a new route in Hollywood: not releasing a trailer.

Marvel fans have had it, calling out Marvel and more:

This is getting out of hand we thought the wait for NWH was bad but this is much worse — Gangster Enieb (@GangsterEnieb) April 8, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Looks very skippable so far. — Good Boy 🏴‍☠️✊ (@fullgrownpupper) April 8, 2022

One Marvel fan shared:

three months away from thor love and thunder and still no trailer or poster pic.twitter.com/6UEic99yYI — carol 🌙 moonknight era (@carolxloki) April 8, 2022

Many fans have pointed out that Thor: Love and Thunder contains a heavy amount of spoilers concerning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, leading many to conclude that Doctor Strange will feature the official trailer for Love and Thunder at the end of the upcoming movie — just like with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Eyebrows are raised and many are wondering when they’ll officially see Natalie Portman return to the Marvel Universe with newcomer Christian Bale as Gorr the god butcher.

Will Tom Hiddleston return to Thor’s life after the events of Loki on Disney+? How will the Multiverse tie into this whacky movie? Only time will tell until fans get that long-awaited trailer.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland's Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals' Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that's currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

