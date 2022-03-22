Marvel Reportedly Reshooting Christian Bale’s Villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

As with many of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) has been delayed; moved from its original debut of May 6 — this slot is now held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — to July 8, 2022.

And just like most MCU blockbusters, the next outing from director Taika Waititi, is currently undergoing reshoots with new reports revealing that Christian Bale, who plays villain Gorr the God Butcher, has entered his own phase of the reshooting process.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the MCU’s most hotly anticipated sequels. Sure, Benedict Cumberbatch’s return as Doctor Stephen Strange in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange (2016) sequel is currently stealing attention thanks to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but the follow-up to Waititi’s wacky Thor: Ragnarok (2017) cannot come sooner.

Issuing in a new take on the Asgardian God of Thunder, Waititi’s Thor threequel radically changed the tone of the previous Thor installments, Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). The comedic nature of Ragnarok, which also starred Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Mark Ruffalo (Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), looks set to continue in Love and Thunder.

In fact, Thompson is set to return as New Asgard leader, Valkyrie, along with Chris Hemsworth in the title role. Joining both will be Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and Jaimie Alexander, reprising her role as Lady Sif from the previous Thor movies and Michael Waldron’s Loki television show.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also be the stage upon which Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher makes his MCU debut. The character first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2013, created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, but has yet to make a live-action appearance.

Little has been seen of Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. A few merchandise photos here and there have revealed a close adaptation of the character’s appearance from the comic books but no official imagery has been released. In the same vein, Feige and Marvel seem to be keeping Waititi’s fourth MCU movie tightly under wraps, leaving Marvel fans to make their own poster art for Love and Thunder.

With just four months to go until release, it has been reported that Bale has entered his reshoot phase for the Marvel film. According to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, via ComicBook, the Batman star has once more donned his villainous costume for the additional work.

Christian Bale has geared up to play Gorr the God Butcher for another round of additional photography, one of the most integral parts to the production of a Marvel movie. Reshoots are said to have started again last week, a second-round after the additional photography earlier this year. There’s no indication just how long Bales’ reshoots should take, or if they’re already wrapped up.

It should be noted that reshoots are a common part of the filmmaking process. In fact, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has often spoken on the notion of reshoots, saying:

“We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient.”

Not even the world’s biggest blockbuster franchise is perfect straight out of the gate.

In comic book lore, Gorr’s namesake stemmed from his anger at the gods for not intervening in the deaths of his family, and after vowing to slaughter them, Gorr acquired All-Black the Necrosword and began his quest for vengeance. After facing Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), Mjolnir-wielding Thor must bring the thunder and go to war with this new foe.

In addition to those stars returning from the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder brings back the rag-tag bunch of misfits, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri), will star in the film.

In true MCU fashion, there will also be a number of cameos in the form of Luke Hemsworth, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy who will play versions of Thor, Odin, Loki, and Hela, respectively. Russell Crowe is slated to star as Zeus while Ben Falcone, Simon Russell Beale, and Jenny Morris will appear in undisclosed roles.

Are you looking forward to Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments down below!