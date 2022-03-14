‘Doctor Strange’ Is “Shaping Up to Be A Mess,” Cumberbatch Drops Depressing Update

Benedict Cumberbatch just leaked some Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) news that could delay the Marvel movie once again.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe explodes with each new movie, especially when Doctor Strange hits theaters in the Multiverse of Madness.

Plagued by shooting delays due to COVID-19 and multiple theatrical debut pushbacks due to Sam Raimi jumping in to save the project after original creative leads left, Doctor Strange has gone down a long road to joining the Marvel collection.

With the official trailer dropping on Super Bowl Sunday, every Marvel fan assumed that Multiverse of Madness was set for its May 6 release (after being pushed back from its November 5, 2021 debut). Still, Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch just dropped some serious updates that cry “delays” once more:

Benedict’s still filming reshoots for Doctor Strange? Oook. pic.twitter.com/1lBm8FyDw6 — thelostsmiles | Phil Burbank’s scarf (@SmilingBenedict) March 13, 2022

During the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed that he’s STILL reshooting scenes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that was reportedly over with at Marvel in January and February of 2022.

With less than two months to go, Sam Raimi, Kevin Feige, and the whole Marvel team are hard at work adding the final touches to this epic Multiverse film. However, they are still reshooting various scenes with principal actors like Cumberbatch, which means delays are possible.

Fans were less than enthused to hear this news:

Im excited for this movie, but being completely objective, if the leaks are true and theyre STILL shooting this close to release, its realistic to say this is shaping up to be a mess — Dan (@DanteCroissant) March 13, 2022

Nobody wants a rush job of a movie, especially when it comes to a Marvel movie like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios has not updated the release date of Multiverse of Madness, so fans should still assume that the film debuts on May 6, 2022.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

