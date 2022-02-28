Marvel Reportedly CUTS Deadpool, Tom Cruise, Wolverine from ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing with the Multiverse, and some of the most prominent Marvel characters are set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). But, Marvel just reportedly cut some of the most anticipated figures from the movie.

Every Marvel fan can barely contain their excitement for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially with Professor Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) revealed in the latest trailer.

This Sam Raimi mind-boggling Marvel movie is sure to break box office records. Still, iconic characters Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Magneto (Sir Ian McKellan), and more were just cut from the film:

The latest cut of #DoctorStrange2 reportedly does NOT include Magneto, Deadpool, Tom Cruise, Wolverine or Balder the Brave.

According to the Illuminerdi, Marvel insider reports suggest that Tom Cruise’s Iron Man variant (Superior Iron Man), Wolverine, Deadpool, Magneto, and Balder the Brave (half-brother to Thor Odinson) are all NOT appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

These same reports began circulating the week before Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) hit theaters, suggesting that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iconic characters wouldn’t appear alongside Tom Holland.

Of course, those rumors were false. Hopefully, it’s the same in this case.

For months (actually years), Marvel fans have speculated that Tom Cruise would replace Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic Tony Stark in Multiverse of Madness. The latest trailer fueled these reports with a mysterious flying figure donning a Stark-esque mustache and beard flying through the sky towards the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

On top of that, many have long hoped that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of his vicious mutant, Logan/Wolverine, alongside counterparts Professor X and Magneto.

Given that Marvel revealed that Professor Xavier is leading the Illuminating in this Doctor Strange sequel, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is bringing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As a result, many assume that Deadpool’s time to shine is just around the corner, especially with Ryan Reynolds recently denying he doesn’t know anything about the upcoming Marvel film, calling back to the days of Andrew Garfield lying about his Spider-Man reprisal.

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness debuts worldwide on May 6, 2022.