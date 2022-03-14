Iron Man Set to Return, Marvel “Would Love to See Tony Again”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe forever changed when Robert Downey, Jr. ended his superhero run. Still, Marvel producers just dropped a significant hint that Iron Man could be returning to the big screen soon.

When Robert Downey, Jr. signed off as eccentric billionaire and loving father Tony Stark in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), every Marvel fan felt the end of an era.

For many, Marvel isn’t the same without “RDJ” on screen, wildly when tossing hilarious banter back and forth with co-star Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow).

Upon Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) releasing its official trailer, numerous Marvel fans noticed a mysterious glowing figure flying through some cosmic space, attacking the Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and more.

Rumors floated around that the new Marvel character could be a variant of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Still, many were quick to assume that this could be Superior Iron Man.

However, actor Tom Cruise would play this new Iron Man, replacing Robert Downey, Jr.

Fans were quick to state that Iron Man belongs only to RDJ and that nobody, not even Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, could replace him — much like Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow of The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Marvel fans should rejoice, however, as Multiverse of Madness co-producer Ritchie Palmer just dropped a severe hint towards seeing Iron Man again:

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not…I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours.”

When speaking with Empire Magazine, the Doctor Strange co-producer addressed the rumors that RDJ could be coming back in Multiverse of Madness, expressing, “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumors are just rumors.”

Nonetheless, Palmer continues:

"I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what's in the comics."

Given that Marvel named dropped Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and stated that “some rumors ended up being true, some did not,” but virtually every rumor concerning Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iconic characters, as well as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, appearing alongside Tom Holland came true.

So, what does Marvel mean here?

There are undoubtedly some rumors that fans have gotten right, such as the X-Men franchise officially joining the MCU and Marvel Collection in this Doctor Strange sequel.

Perhaps rumors of Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards making his MCU debut in this film are correct too.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Marvel hears the cry of fans that Iron Man needs to return, but only with Robert Downey, Jr. under the mask.

Given that RDJ’s episodic run came to a glorious end in Endgame, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel does re-introduce this beloved character with the Multiverse.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

