‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Saves Oscars After Will Smith Fiasco

The 2022 Oscars were sure memorable and Will Smith’s “punch heard around the world” is still blowing up the internet. But Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star Andrew Garfield saved the day.

The Academy Awards kicked off Oscar night with a bang, but not before Marvel stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and Andrew Garfield strolled down the red carpet.

Though Avenger Tom Holland was nowhere in sight, Garfield and Zendaya rightfully stole the show when posing for selfies together, sparking questions on why a No Way Home reunion was not done.

Nonetheless, throughout the controversial and surprising night, from Questlove’s emotional, heartbreaking acceptance speech to Will Smith’s slapping of presenter Chris Rock on live television after Rock made disrespectful comments about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, Andrew Garfield came out on top. Even without scoring on Oscar:

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

Following the Will Smith incident, viewers and every Marvel fan spotted actor Andrew Garfield on his phone, instantly creating memes that the Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) lead was looking at the Will Smith punch on social media.

One thing led to another, and, well, Garfield stole the night:

Andrew Garfield tweeting on his alt account about Will’s slap.

Andrew Garfield tweeting on his alt account about Will’s slap 💀 pic.twitter.com/pSQ0prwAp9 — Joe (@hzjoetv) March 28, 2022

Another fan tied co-star Zendaya into the mix:

andrew garfield and zendaya scrolling on twitter after will smith punch chris rock.

andrew garfield and zendaya scrolling on twitter after will smith punch chris rock#Oscar pic.twitter.com/tTjFFP009t — honey (@honeybbhl) March 28, 2022

One fan hilariously Tweeted:

andrew garfield you’re the winner of my heart.

andrew garfield you’re the winner of my heart#oscars pic.twitter.com/FPl7LlVymX — aurs 🪷 ‎ceo of tom holland (@starkerwiitch) March 28, 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t be the same with Andrew Garfield, nor would the Oscars.

Many viewers bashed the Academy after not penalizing Will Smith for his violent actions, resulting in cancelations of the actor online.

While Smith still took home the Oscars for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Andrew Garfield took the night as the People’s Champion, something many praises as he enters into the next step of his career and hopefully reappears in the MCU again.

With Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all appearing in the MCU, it’s clear that Marvel is opening the door to new universes of heroes and villains for future MCU movies (not just in New York, but more!).

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

With rumors of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 being greenlit soon, Andrew Garfield’s superhero career is far from over.

What did you think about the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!