Disney Star Will Smith Loses It, Punches Famous Actor at Oscars

Will Smith is one of the most beloved actors globally. The Disney star has done nearly everything in Hollywood, including losing it on live television and punching Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith made his Disney debut in Aladdin (2019), the live-action blockbuster that earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office.

Being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Smith has maintained a loveable and respectable image for himself. Still, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lost it over disrespectful comments from actor Chris Rock over Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith:

Will Smith said “keep my wife’s name out of you mouth,” for real. Wow. Chris got Rocked.

Fans were thrown for a loop, and viewers were left flabergasted, trying to understand if the events that just unfolded for real or stagged.

Chris Rock reportedly made a rude comment on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, something that she’s been open about, claiming that she’s making a G.I. Jane (1997) remake:

YALL WILL SMITH JUST PUNCHED CHRIS ROCK ON NATIONAL TV OMG

Another fan shockingly wrote:

And Will Smith always had such a squeaky clean image. I am stunned.

Another fan wrote:

Chris Rock made a low blow to Oscar-winning actor Will Smith — who just won his first Oscar at the time of writing– and his wife, resulting in Smith interrupting Rock’s presentation of Best Documentary, taking a swing at the actor, walking back to his seat, and yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of you f****** mouth!”

The live telecast stopped the audio for roughly 10 seconds as Will Smith used foul language to a confused Chris Rock.

During the television broadcast break, actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry took Smith to the side to comfort the King Richard (2021) actor with tears in his eyes:

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side.

Will Smith’s publicist reportedly took the actor backstage to speak with the upset actor, getting him ready to reappear on television:

Will Smith’s publicist Meredith O. Sullivan came to have a discussion with him during the commercial break after he punched Chris Rock at the #Oscars.

Will Smith made a show-stopping acceptance speech about his King Richard role, heavily tying it into the still-fresh wounds from Chris Rock.

Will Smith’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

When Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel L. Jackson opened the Pulp Fiction (1994) briefcase to reveal that Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Smith made a bold testament:

“I want to be a vessel for love.”

Oscars repeatedly cut to their official logo while Will gave his acceptance speech, creating further confusion:

“I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

He was shocked, stopped in the “beautiful moment” with tears running from his eyes:

“I’m not crying from winning an award, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… The entire William’s family.” “Art imitaes life, I look like the crazy father [King Richard], just like they said. Love will make you do a lot of crazy things.”

As the Oscar winner began walking away from the mic, Smith stated:

“I hope the Academy invites me back.”

The crowd gave Will Smith a standing ovation, with legendary actor Anthony Hopkins backstage to give Smith a warm hug as he dried tears from his eyes.

And the Ending Is…

Fans are blowing up over Will Smith’s actions, making the emotional event a huge meme that’s taking over the internet:

Will Smith’s publicist at the end of the #Oscars.

