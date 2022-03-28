Oscars Reportedly Banning Will Smith Following Chris Rock Assault

Actor Will Smith broke the internet after interrupting the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live television, causing controversies and cancelations of the actor online. The Academy has finally addressed the issue and might take severe actions against Will Smith.

King Richard (2021) Oscar-winner Will Smith did slap actor Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a low blow to Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss, claiming that she’s making a G.I. Jane (1997) remake.

Smith interrupted Chris Rock’s comedic bit with a swift blow to the face, but before he laughed at the joke and later cussed out the actor, yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of yo f***king mouth!”:

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Though Will Smith hit Chris Rock, the Academy did nothing but censor explicit language in America’s live broadcast. Reports confirmed that the Oscars almost escorted Will Smith out of the awards ceremony, but not before he took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In his acceptance speech, Smith made an apology to the Academy and a bold statement that rocked the internet:

“I want to be a vessel for love.” “I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. I’m not crying from winning an award, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… The entire William’s family.” “Art imitaes life, I look like the crazy father [King Richard], just like they said. Love will make you do a lot of crazy things.”

The Academy has finally made a public statement condoning Will Smith’s actions:

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences.”

The Academy has released a statement, condemning Will Smith’s actions at the #Oscars “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences.” See the full winners list: https://t.co/rbr9VXic7V pic.twitter.com/JcTVpZkyeq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

This, however, has not stopped countless fans and viewers from titling the Oscar-winner as an aggressor, dividing social media into a civil war:

The Academy banned Kevin Hart for historic Tweets…..

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock and verbally abused him in front of millions.

They gave him a standing ovation and an Oscar.

No more virtue signaling lectures on anything from these people. On anything. Ever.

The Academy banned Kevin Hart for historic Tweets…..

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock and verbally abused him in front of millions.

They gave him a standing ovation and an Oscar.

No more virtue signaling lectures on anything from these people. On anything. Ever. — Paul Castle (@PaulCas79530721) March 28, 2022

Another viewer wrote:

Now people are coming for Will Smith saying he should hand back his Oscar.

Where was the same energy for Harvey Weinstein who has 81 Oscars.

Now people are coming for Will Smith saying he should hand back his Oscar.

Where was the same energy for Harvey Weinstein who has 81 Oscars 🤔 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) March 28, 2022

Following the tumultuous event, the Academy of Motion Picture and Science Arts have released a statement that they are actively investigating the situation and may suspend Will Smith from future Oscars:

Will Smith might have his Academy membership suspended after he slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars but he will not have his #Oscar revoked.

Will Smith might have his Academy membership suspended after he slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars but he will not have his #Oscar revoked. (Source: https://t.co/cRwKuGTeIK) pic.twitter.com/7pSrKgtTlU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

Half of the internet praises Will Smith; the other condemns him.

Regardless, Will Smith is the fifth black man to take home an Oscar, a huge triumph. Nonetheless, it’ll be nearly impossible to erase this moment from his career and the public’s mind.

How do you feel Will Smith should have handled this? Let us know in the comments below!