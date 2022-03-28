Oscars Reportedly Banning Will Smith Following Chris Rock Assault

Posted on by Alex Lue 7 Comments
Will Smith holding award at 2022 Oscars

Credit: ABC

Actor Will Smith broke the internet after interrupting the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live television, causing controversies and cancelations of the actor online. The Academy has finally addressed the issue and might take severe actions against Will Smith.

Chris Rock (left) and Will Smith (right)
Credit: @DiscussingFilm Twitter

King Richard (2021) Oscar-winner Will Smith did slap actor Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a low blow to Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss, claiming that she’s making a G.I. Jane (1997) remake.

Smith interrupted Chris Rock’s comedic bit with a swift blow to the face, but before he laughed at the joke and later cussed out the actor, yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of yo f***king mouth!”:

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Though Will Smith hit Chris Rock, the Academy did nothing but censor explicit language in America’s live broadcast. Reports confirmed that the Oscars almost escorted Will Smith out of the awards ceremony, but not before he took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In his acceptance speech, Smith made an apology to the Academy and a bold statement that rocked the internet:

“I want to be a vessel for love.”

“I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. I’m not crying from winning an award, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… The entire William’s family.”

“Art imitaes life, I look like the crazy father [King Richard],  just like they said. Love will make you do a lot of crazy things.”

Will Smith at Oscars 2022
Credit: ABC

The Academy has finally made a public statement condoning Will Smith’s actions:

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences.”

This, however, has not stopped countless fans and viewers from titling the Oscar-winner as an aggressor, dividing social media into a civil war:

The Academy banned Kevin Hart for historic Tweets…..
Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock and verbally abused him in front of millions.
They gave him a standing ovation and an Oscar.
No more virtue signaling lectures on anything from these people. On anything. Ever.

Another viewer wrote:

Now people are coming for Will Smith saying he should hand back his Oscar.
Where was the same energy for Harvey Weinstein who has 81 Oscars.

Following the tumultuous event, the Academy of Motion Picture and Science Arts have released a statement that they are actively investigating the situation and may suspend Will Smith from future Oscars:

Will Smith might have his Academy membership suspended after he slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars but he will not have his #Oscar revoked.

Half of the internet praises Will Smith; the other condemns him.

Regardless, Will Smith is the fifth black man to take home an Oscar, a huge triumph. Nonetheless, it’ll be nearly impossible to erase this moment from his career and the public’s mind.

How do you feel Will Smith should have handled this? Let us know in the comments below!

