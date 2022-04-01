Will Smith “Heartbroken,” Quits Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock

Oscar-winner Will Smtih has officially resigned from the Academy Awards, leaving the organization after slapping presenter Chris Rock on live television.

Last Sunday will go down in history as one of the most jaw-dropping and controversial Oscars in history. When actor Chris Rock gave a low-blow joke to Madagascar (2005) co-star Jada Pinkett Smith over her hair loss (caused by alopecia), husband Will Smith interrupted the Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock on live television, shocking millions of viewers:

The above video has gained nearly 100 million views in just five days, creating an unforgettable moment in Will Smith’s career that will never be washed away.

After officially apologizing to Chris Rock and the Academy on social media, Smith stuns the world by resigning from the Academy altogether:

Will Smith has resigned his Academy membership. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film”

The Hollywood Reporter shares Will Smith’s full testament:

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Following reports that the Academy would ban Will Smith from being nominated in future categories, the actor has taken it upon himself to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rumors suggested that Smith would lose his Oscar — which he won a moment after slapping Chris Rock and causing an online civil war. The Academy has confirmed that Will Smith will be able to keep his award, but an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Smith states that he’s “committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

In his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his Richard Williams performance in King Richard (2021), Smith apologized to the Academy and made a testament about how love will make you do crazy things:

Jim Carrey slammed the Academy crowd for giving Will Smith a standing ovation for winning, calling them “spineless.”

The Gemini Man (2019), Collateral Beauty (2016), Bad Boys (1995), Muhammad Ali (1995), and Wild Wild West (1999) actor were comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during a commercial break following the incident with Chris Rock, making way for the actor to compose himself before accepting his award and giving the spotlight to Jessica Chastain.

The Academy has not yet issued an official statement responding to Will Smith’s resignation.

