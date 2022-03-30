Zoë Kravitz Denounces Will Smith for “Assaulting” Chris Rock, Hollywood Cancels Actress

Hollywood is a dangerous place. Amidst the glitter and glam is the underlying beast of burden that can switch on their darling star with one Tweet. The Batman (2022) star Zoë Kravitz is the latest victim of cancelation due to slamming Will Smith for “assaulting” Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Among the many attendees of the 2022 Oscars were Marvel stars Andrew Garfield and Zendaya and DC’s own Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts, High Fidelity), one of the most popular stars in the world.

Kravitz stole the Academy Awards with her stunning dresses, but some comments on social media about the “Chris Rock Slap” and Will Smith “screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now” have turned her into the next victim of “cancel culture”:

Zoë Kravitz posts a image saying “here is a picture of my dress at the party after the [#Oscars] show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Image

Zoë Kravitz posts a image saying “here is a picture of my dress at the party after the [#Oscars] show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.” pic.twitter.com/sBFpRnW88P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

Zoë Kravitz, daughter of legendary rocker and actor Lenny Kravitz, joins many Hollywood stars, including Jim Carrey and more, in denouncing Will Smith’s violent actions during the 2022 Oscars.

When comedian Chris Rock made a low blow joke at Jade Pinkett Smith’s hair loss caused by alopecia, Will Smith interrupted the awards show to slap the presenter on live television, capping off his actions by yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out yo f***ing mouth!” two times.

Moments after the infamous slap occurred, Will Smith took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, causing controversies after Smith gave an emotional acceptance speech and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Gemini Man (2019), Collateral Beauty (2016), Bad Boys (1995), Muhammad Ali (1995), and Wild Wild West (1999) actor was comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during a commercial break following the incident with Chris Rock, making way for the actor to compose himself before accepting his award and giving the spotlight to Jessica Chastain.

Zoë Kravitz was among many stars, including talk show host Howard Stern, who denounced Will Smith for his aggressive actions.

But, social media and Hollywood are turning their back on the young actress, throwing her into the pit of cancelation:

Nothing will ever beat how quickly the internet will switch up on someone. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz was the sexiest woman ever and today she has to beat predator allegations.

Nothing will ever beat how quickly the internet will switch up on someone. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz was the sexiest woman ever and today she has to beat predator allegations. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 29, 2022

Another viewer wrote:

cannot believe y’all were just sitting on all of these zoe kravitz receipts

cannot believe y’all were just sitting on all of these zoe kravitz receipts pic.twitter.com/Nv4ZezSfeJ — rae ⚔️ (@raehasasword) March 30, 2022

Others have turned this moment into a meme:

zoe kravitz after her attempts at shading will smith end all the hype she had for months and cause the cancellation of half the industry

zoe kravitz after her attempts at shading will smith end all the hype she had for months and cause the cancellation of half the industry pic.twitter.com/trqvxT6WE5 — c h a r l e y (@chxrleymmxrkett) March 30, 2022

Another Oscars viewer wrote:

you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️

you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️ — Corn͏ 🌟 (@cornskiii) March 29, 2022

When Kravtiz shaded Will Smith on social media, the internet turned on their new favorite Batman actress, resurfacing old Tweets about her reported relationship with Jaden Smith when he was still a minor.

Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road) is facing immense backlash for her comments on Will Smith’s actions, finding herself at a crossroads of social media hate.

Kravitz is yet to make an official response.

Do you agree or disagree with Kravitz’s comments? Let us know in the comments below!