Zendaya Ditches Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield

The Oscars are in full swing, with Marvel actors taking over the events, including Zendaya and Andrew Garfield, but Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star Tom Holland is nowhere to be seen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is the talk of Tinsel Town, especially recent controversies surrounding CGI and memorable effect scenes that many Marvel fans are (randomly) calling Marvel Studios out for.

Upon the 2022 Oscars rolling out the red carpet, No Way Home stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Zendaya (MJ Williams), and Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) are showing off their unique outfits, but star Tom Holland is nowhere in sight, especially when Zendaya and Garfield are posing for pictures together:

Peter and MJ.

Marvel fans were quick to point out that Tom Holland, Marvel’s golden star and Zendaya’s boyfriend, is absent from the Oscars, despite No Way Home being nominated for two Oscars and possibly winning the Oscars Fan Favorite vote:

#SpiderManNoWayHome star Tom Holland has arrived at this year’s #Oscar ‘s! pic.twitter.com/Nqe7kBL3Lx — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) March 27, 2022

Another fan shared:

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield at the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/AQSExdwzNl — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) March 27, 2022

Andrew Garfield was all smiles when he spotted Zendaya, waving for his Spider-Man co-star to come over and pose for a selfie on the red carpet.

Zendaya’s Dune: Part I (2021) has won six Oscars at the time of writing, picking up nearly all 10 of its Academy Award nominations.

Wherever Tom Holland is, fans are sure curious why the Marvel star wasn’t present for his film’s biggest night in Hollywood.

