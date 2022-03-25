Sony Reportedly Axes ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Morbius’ is a “Joke”

***Warning: This article contains potential spoilers to Sony’s Morbius

Early reviews from Marvel fans that got an advanced screening of Sony’s Morbius (2022) are here, and Spider-Man fans won’t be happy.

After seven theatrical debut delays, Sony Picture’s Morbius is finally here, and many Marvel fans have had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of Jared Leto’s superhero debut.

Within Sony’s extended Marvel universe (lying outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Morbius falls in place with Tom Hardy’s Venom (2018) franchise. Still, confusing trailers and re-edits of the film reportedly failed to explain which universe Leto’s vampire bash takes place entirely.

In the earliest Morbius trailers, hints to Andrew Garfield’s respective Marvel character were made, including a shot of the iconic OSCORP building from The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and mugshots of Black Cat (Felicia Hardy) and more.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was spotted in the first trailer of Morbius, with “MURDERER” spray-painted over the hero’s picture.

However, early reviews of Sony’s latest super hero movie are in and confirm the worst for many:

Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don’t worry, they’ve saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you’ve EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker.

Another fan shared:

Morbius is just as disjointed and boring as you expected it to be. Clearly butchered in an edit by a studio who had no clue what they wanted to do with it – not that there’s a good film trapped in there. Mid credits are a joke but stick around if you like rolling your eyes.

No Spider-Man?

Numerous reports suggested that the latest delay from Sony Pictures of Morbius was due to Andrew Garfield joining the project last-minute to film post-credit scenes that would see the return of the actor’s iconic character to the Venom-verse, confirming that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is on the table.

Nonetheless, sources confirm that there’s no over-arching mention to Spider-Man other than Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture name dropping the superhero (referring to Tom Holland’s Avenger) to Michael Morbius in the movie’s post-credits scene (which is also receiving loads of backlash).

Every Marvel fan is looking forward to sitting down for another Marvel movie, but it seems that Morbius can’t fit the bill of many expectations.

As with every review, go into a screening with an open mind and fresh perspective, understanding that others’ views might not reflect yours.

More about Morbius

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius stars Jared Leto, with Matt Smith (Loxias Crown), Adria Arjona (Martine Bancroft), Jared Harris (Emil Nikols), Tyrese Gibson (Simon Stroud), and more in Sony’s thrilling, action-packed motion picture.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

With Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all appearing in the MCU, it’s clear that Marvel is opening the door to new universes of heroes and villains for future MCU movies (not just in New York, but more!).

Tom Holland’s Avenger and Peter Parker character is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

