Deleted ‘Spider-Man’ Scene Confirms Return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and every Marvel fan is ready to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back on screen. Now, a deleted scene from the Marvel movie may have confirmed that their return is imminent.

Phase four of the Marvel Universe ushered in the revolution of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire sharing one Multiverse screen as their iconic characters.

Following the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are enjoying 80 minutes of bonus footage, including movie facts, cast commentary, and deleted scenes, one of which features cryptic messages from Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man heroes confirming that they’ll be back.

In a deleted scene from No Way Home during the emotional goodbye of “Peter 2” and “Peter 3” on the destroyed Statue of Liberty, Andrew Garfield drops a huge hint to another Spider-Verse team-up:

“You know where to find us.”

"You know where to find us" 🤯🤯🤯 Deleted scene from #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/bOkXHPjQ85 — Marvel Stans Telugu 🌘 (@Marvel_Stans) March 16, 2022

Interestingly enough, Marvel and Sony Pictures decided to cut out a line from Garfield’s character mid-sentence from the final cut of the Marvel film, saving his “you know where to find us” line for another day.

Much like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Garfield and Maguire’s characters seem to allude that they’ll be up to traveling through the Multiverse once again to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

If Andrew Garfield would have stated this line when Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted, fans would have understandably assumed that the infamous Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 are officially going into production, rightfully ending Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Marvel careers.

Multiple inside sources claim that Sony is eyeing Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone to return as their beloved figures in a live-action Spider-Gwen, The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and even Sinister Six film.

Other reports state that Sam Raimi is currently working with Marvel and Sony to greenlight Spider-Man 4, with Tobey Maguire returning to the role one last time.

More rumors suggest that Tobey Maguire’s superhero is set to return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reuniting with director Sam Raimi in a film that is just around the corner.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans should keep a weather eye for more subtle details confirming the return of these beloved Marvel actors, especially with all of them reportedly being ready to share the big screen once again!

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

