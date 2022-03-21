Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Reportedly “Back For More” ‘Spider-Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed forever with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now every Marvel fan wants to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield finish their respective franchises. That wait could soon be over with new reports.

Insiders have tried for years to get the giant scoop on the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Marvel Universe. They finally got it right with early reports on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now new reports suggest that a Spider-Verse team-up is imminent.

Seeing Tom Holland‘s superhero share the screen with Garfield and Maguire’s respective Marvel characters was a dream come true, something that many fans still can’t process.

A pipe dream fueled by Marvel fans transpired into a $2 billion box-office success, something that fans are hoping to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Andrew Garfield appear in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or Tobey Maguire return with director Sam Raimi for Spider-Man 4.

New reports suggest that the duo “will be back for more”:

Word on the streets is that Tobey and Andrew will be back for more. — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) March 20, 2022

Take these news snippets with a grain of salt with every insider report. But, considering that these same leakers confirmed more than enough specific details about No Way Home (Andrew Garfield saving Zendaya’s character, i.e.), it’s clear that something is brewing around Garfield and Maguire’s Marvel tenures.

Sony is reportedly working tirelessly to greenlight The Amazing Spider-Man 3, starring Andrew Garfield and possibly Emma Stone (flashback sequences and live-action Spider-Gwen).

With rumors gaining ground that Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s new, untitled Sony Spider-Man film is directly tied into Andrew Garfield’s, it’s clear that Sony is forming its own MCU with Venom (2018) Morbius (2022), Kraven the Hunter, and more.

More rumors suggest that Tobey Maguire’s superhero is set to return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reuniting with director Sam Raimi in a film that is just around the corner.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans should keep a weather eye for more subtle details confirming the return of these beloved Marvel actors, especially with all of them reportedly being ready to share the big screen once again!

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are returning to the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!