You Won’t Believe Which ‘No Way Home’ Scene Was Actually CGI

Of all the Marvel characters who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) is among the most objectively annoying.

In No Way Home, the know-it-all high schooler who wishes he was actually in Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) inner circle manages to get into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) while Parker, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) are all denied admission after it is revealed that Parker is actually Spider-Man.

At one point, Parker calls Thompson in a bid to gain entry to an MIT freshman mixer party and it seems that there is nothing at all unusual about the sequence.

However, surprisingly, Revolori wasn’t actually on set when he shot his scene. In a new Vanity Fair video , Visual Effects Supervisor Kelly Port shared that the actor was unable to be on set when the mixer was filmed due to scheduling issues.

Due to this, the scene was shot on a different day while Revolori recorded his lines in front a blue screen. Port referred to this as an “invisible effect,” unlike the obvious VFX used to create scenes like the Statue of Liberty battle at the end of No Way Home. You can view the Flash Thompson segment beginning around the one-minute mark.

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

