Sony Might Have Just Confirmed ‘Morbius’ Is an MCU Movie

Sony just made a bold decision with their marketing for Morbius (2022).

Morbius is finally around the corner as the movie is set to release in theaters in a few weeks. After seven delays, Marvel fans can see Jared Leto’s Morbius as the antihero will be making his first debut on the big screen.

This will be the first of many Sony spinoff projects as the studio plans to release Kraven the Hunter (2023) next year and is in early development on a Madame Web project. Morbius has been gaining a lot of attention as the series has been teasing fans with a lot of connections to several different franchises. Fans have spotted connections to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Tom Hardy’s Venom and the MCU.

Many fans wondered if the film will be set in the MCU after seeing Michael Keaton in the final trailer. Keaton played Adrian Toomes/The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) and was placed in prison at the end of the film. Now it seems that Morbius and the Vulture will team up which leads fan to wonder how the movie will connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans know that a lot of possibilities opened up with the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as the Multiverse is now open, but fans didn’t know if Morbius would have gotten trapped in the MCU or what. The rules for how the Multiverse works haven’t been explored yet so it’s hard to guess what is happening.

Thankfully, Sony decided to give fans a good idea of how the movie will connect to the MCU. Sony used the Daily Bugle account on Tiktok to create more hype for No Way Home and now the same account has been rebranded to cover Morbius. The Daily Bugle account has changed host from Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant to Nicque Marina. The video is attached below:

The first video reveals that Morbius has decided to reject a science award despite being one of the best experts on Blood diseases. It’s also revealed that he had created synthetic blood which might play a role in the movie as the character will become a human-vampire hybrid.

Even though this may be a small tease, it’s interesting because Morbius is already rumored to have Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. It’s possible that Morbius may be the bridge between Sony’s universe and the MCU as Garfield could be reintroduced as Spider-Man in the film.

Knowing that Venom has no idea about Garfield’s Spider-Man, it would make sense that the two characters are from different universes. There’s a possibility that Garfield may return to the wrong universe and has to find his way back home.

Morbius releases in theaters on April 1, 2022.

