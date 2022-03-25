Tom Holland Won’t Believe What ‘Morbius’ Director Spoiled About the MCU

Tom Holland would be shocked at what the Morbius (2022) director said in a recent interview.

Fans know that Holland is notorious for spoiling details about the MCU movies he is in. The young actor has let crucial details slip more than once which is why Marvel doesn’t trust Holland with an entire script.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) it seems that Sony has opened up a lot of possibilities for their spinoff movies to tie into the MCU. After the first trailer, fans were confused about how Morbius fits into the Marvel Universe as it teased connections to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Now, fans don’t have to speculate any further as Espinosa decided to dish out all the details about the movie a week before it finally releases in theaters in an exclusive interview with Cinemablend. The first thing the director clarified was what universe Morbius is set in:

“Morbius lives in the same universe as Venom. This is the universe we saw Venom exit at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and return to at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

It makes a lot of sense for Morbius to be set in the same universe as Venom, but the trailer also focused on Michael Keaton’s Vulture having a role in the film. Espinosa didn’t hesitate to explain how the Vulture fits into the movie. Espinosa confirmed that Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture is indeed the same villain from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and not a variant. He then explained how the character ended up in the same universe as Morbius:

“At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in No Way Home itself, it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to transfer from one Multiverse to another. The events of No Way Home had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.”

When asked what Vulture may be up to, the director did hint that the character may be recruiting some villains to take on Spider-Man in a new Sinister Six team:

“Well, he is recruiting teammates, and he has enticed one already. So it sure looks like a start.”

Venom (2018) didn’t make any references to the web-slinger, but Espinosa did clarify that there is a Spider-Man in the Sony universe. The director wouldn’t say if it was Garfield, Maguire, or Holland but he did say that fans will hear something about it soon:

“It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon.”

After some early reviews for Morbius, it seems that fans are not happy with the movie. Unlike Holland’s Spider-Man movies, Marvel Studios doesn’t help Sony with their spinoffs which have led them to be mediocre at best. After No Way Home, fans were unimpressed with the movie based on early screenings, and now fans know the answers to some of the bigger questions about the movie.

It will be interesting to see if fewer people go to see the movie now that they know the movie is loosely connected with the MCU. Espinosa also makes it sound like Spider-Man won’t make an appearance in the movie leaving it very likely that Sony will wait until after the film’s release to announce a new film with Spider-Man which could be the Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Yet, fans might be scared after realizing that Sony can’t make the same quality films as Marvel which means that even if Garfield returns, there’s no guarantee the movie will be good.

Do you think Garfield will be the Spider-Man in the Sony Universe? Do you think Sony will make Amazing Spider-Man 3? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!