Marvel Is Holding ‘Thor 4’ Trailer Hostage

Fans have been patiently waiting for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) to release a trailer and give fans a first look at what Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be up to.

Thor will be teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew as the God of Thunder joined Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also become Mighty Thor in the film meaning that Thor will be getting all of the help he can get.

He will definitely need it as Thor will be facing Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher won’t go down easily. Knowing that the villain will be massacring all of the gods in the Marvel Universe, Thor will be in a lot of trouble. Besides some details about reshoots and a few updates on the film from Taika Waititi, fans are in the dark about what to really expect from the film.

Sadly, that isn’t going to change anytime as Marvel reportedly will drop the final trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) soon. Movie insider, Jatinder revealed that tickets will become available for the Sam Raimi film one month before release:

Hearing Tix on sale in the USA from 6 April, a month before release. Will be a similar date in other places like LATAM, ANZ, UK.

Hearing Tix on sale in the USA from 6 April, a month before release. Will be a similar date in other places like LATAM, ANZ, UK. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/v504uvcjfG — Jatinder (@meJat32) March 25, 2022

Marvel released a final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) at the same time as tickets became available as part of their marketing strategy. After the tremendous success of No Way Home, Marvel will definitely continue the trend by dropping the final trailer for Doctor Strange 2 on April 6.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t make sense for a Thor 4 trailer to drop this upcoming week as Moon Knight will debut on March 30 and Jared Leto’s Morbius will finally release in theaters on April 1. It wouldn’t be ideal for Marvel to drop the trailer next week as they will want fans to be focused on Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

The week after the Doctor Strange 2 final trailer would make sense for the Thor 4 trailer to drop as it would continue to create more hype for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People have already complained that Thor 4 has broken records in being the longest wait for a Marvel trailer as the movie is set to release in theaters in less than 4 months, but still hasn’t received any trailer.

Fans have been checking for updates as people thought the trailer would have been released by now. After a few more weeks, Thor 4 better have a trailer out or else fans might begin to think that the reshoots for the movie may end up delaying the film to a future release date.

This wouldn’t be the first time as the MCU has had a lot of delays in the last year and DC just delayed almost all of their movies due to post-production work. Thor 4 will have a lot of special effects so it wouldn’t be surprising if the team needed more time to ensure that the movie will have the best quality.

Sadly, fans will still have to wait and hope that Thor 4 will get a trailer soon, but in the meantime, fans can expect Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 to reveal some more details about the sequel soon.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you want the Thor 4 trailer to release already? Do you think Doctor Strange 2 will get another trailer on April 6?

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.