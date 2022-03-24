Marvel’s Newest Project Introduces MCU’s Green Lantern

Nova will finally be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel hasn’t spent a lot of time in the cosmos in Marvel’s Phase Four, but that will change in July with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) bringing in the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Thor for a new adventure. After that, the Guardians crew will have their final adventure together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) which will probably focus on Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord finding Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Last week, there were reports of a new MCU series in development. Not many details were uncovered about the new project other than it would be set in space and of course, Kevin Feige would be one of the producers. Now, it seems that Marvel has officially made it clear that Nova will be joining the MCU.

Deadline reported that Moon Knight writer, Sabir Pirzada is set to write the script. No director has been confirmed for the project yet, but knowing Marvel, they will find one soon. The budget for this project may be bigger than any other MCU project because of the number of special effects that will be needed for the project. Sources couldn’t confirm if Nova was going to have a series or movie, but knowing that Marvel already plans to make a space series, it would make sense that the two are actually the same project.

So who is Nova?

Here’s a brief explanation from a Marvel Database for how Richard Rider became Nova in the comics:

Richard Rider was born in Hempstead, New York. As a teenager, he was chosen at random by the alien Rhomann Dey, last surviving Centurion of the planet Xandar’s elite Nova Corps, to inherit his power and succeed him in the rank of Nova Prime following the destruction of his world by the intergalactic pirate Zorr.

Richard Rider was just an ordinary guy when alien Rhomann Dey crashed onto Earth. The alien gave Rider his abilities before dying and left the new super hero with no idea what to do with his new superpowers. After saving the day from Zorr, Rider realized he could fly, had superhuman strength, was nearly invincible, and had a suit with life-support systems in place.

Rider became a hero on Earth for a little while before being summoned back to Xandar and helping the planet and protecting people across the cosmos. In space, Rider became known as Nova as he helped fight evil across the galaxy. Rider still struggled with his life back on Earth and his superpowers as it seemed he couldn’t have both at the same time. This was a huge obstacle the character had to navigate through as he briefly gave up his powers to have a normal life on Earth.

Nova spends a lot of his time on the planet Xandar which was shown in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014). In the comics, Xandar is destroyed and rebuilt several times. Josh Brolin’s Thanos already destroyed Xandar as he acquired the Power Stone from them right before Avengers: Infinity War (2018) meaning that the Nova series could focus on Xandar’s reconstruction.

Nova is very similar to DC’s Green Lantern as one of the Laterns crashes on Earth and passes his ring to Hal Jordan. The new Lantern doesn’t know how to use his abilities right away until after getting some training from the Green Lantern Corps on Oa. DC hasn’t had a live-action film for Green Lantern since Ryan Reynolds’ infamous portrayal of the character in the Green Lantern (2011) film.

It wasn’t that Reynolds’ acting was terrible, but that his suit was awful due to it being 100% CGI. Fans have wanted to see Green Lantern in the DCEU, but the super hero hasn’t been spotted in any movie. Zack Snyder almost had Jon Stewart’s Green Lantern (Wayne T. Carr) make an appearance in his version of Justice League (2021) but that was cut because DC had other plans for the character.

Now it seems that Marvel’s version of Green Lantern will appear in live-action before DC can get their act together. Fans have seen more of the cosmic side of the Marvel universe through the Guardians films so it will be good to get a new perspective on the universe with Nova. Since Guardians 3 will be the last time fans will see the original crew altogether.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Are you excited for Nova to enter the MCU?

On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.