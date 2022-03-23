Marvel Officially Unveils More of the Multiverse

A new promo clip for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) shows some new footage of the upcoming Marvel film.

Marvel fans can’t wait for the next MCU film to hit theaters as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 will have massive connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been several reports of characters making appearances in the sequel such as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and the X-Men. While fans may not know who will actually appear in the film, there’s no doubt that Doctor Strange 2 will have a few surprises in store for fans.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will have a large role in the movie and will also introduce America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Just like Loki, Doctor Strange 2 will continue to explore different variants of iconic characters as Strange is already going to have four different variants of himself in the film. The movie will also reportedly introduce the Illuminati which is why Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X will be in the movie.

With all the rumors going around about the movie, fans want to see more concrete details about the movie and surprisingly, Cinemark did reveal some new footage. Fans can see an interesting look at Wanda as the camera pans around her and some brief clips of different areas in the film. Here’s the video in case you haven’t seen it:

Fans can see Strange telling Chavez — her heard is barely in the frame — to prove to him what her abilities are. After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Strange makes it clear he doesn’t know much about the Multiverse and he can’t travel through it. Chavez’s main ability is to traverse across the Multiverse so it makes sense that the magic-user wouldn’t believe her right away.

The clip shows fans a little more of the Savage Land, and another dimension right after that. It also gives fans a better look at Wanda meditating with the Darkhold as the camera pans around her. This is an unusual shot for Marvel which does give us a better look at the room, but it’s unclear where she is.

It does seem that Chavez and Strange will be going into a temple of some sort at one point due to a better look at Chavez before she charges off-screen. It’s a possibility that Chavez, Strange, and Wong (Benedict Wong) will face a Zombie variant of Doctor Strange as the architecture is similar to the temple shot with Chavez.

Other trailers seem to indicate that Wanda views Strange as a magic-user who gets away with breaking the rules while she has to suffer the consequences. This could lead to some jealousy or even hating Strange for his actions. It’s possible that the two will end up fighting as some fans believe that Wanda will end up being the villain.

Fans will have to wait and see what will happen, but Doctor Strange 2 will release on May 6 in theaters. There’s a good chance another trailer will release for the Doctor Strange sequel before Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) can release one.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Doctor Strange will fight Wanda in the movie? Is there a certain universe you want to see in Doctor Strange 2?

