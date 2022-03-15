Cumberbatch Boasts ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Be On Same “Level As Spidey”

Benedict Cumberbatch really believes that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will be as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

After the tremendous success of No Way Home, it’s hard to believe that Doctor Strange 2 could be on the same level as Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie. One of the main reasons for the movie’s success was the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Fans got to see all three Spider-Men work together to save the day against a lot of familiar villains from previous Spider-Man films. Holland’s Spider-Man had to face villains such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Even though No Way Home had amazing success at the box office, Cumberbatch is confident his Doctor Strange sequel will be just as successful. The actor had a supporting role in No Way Home and is still currently involved in reshoots right now for Doctor Strange 2. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Cumberbatch explained how he felt that his new movie is gearing up to be very successful:

“It’s a big, big movie. It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

Doctor Strange 2 will introduce several variants of Strange in the film such as Supreme Strange, Defender Strange, and Doctor Strange Supreme. On top of this, the movie will also include Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch who will play a large role in the film.

Cumberbatch shares later in the interview that he believes that Strange will learn a lot about himself in the upcoming movie. The actor describes that the magic-user is “almost a stranger to himself” and that he will have to “confront or resist” who he really is:

“There’s a lot of reckoning and a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become. There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”

As we get closer to May, more and more details about the film will get released. It’s only a matter of time before fans get to see the film for themselves. If a few of the cameo rumors are true, it’s possible that Doctor Strange 2 will indeed be just as successful as No Way Home.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

