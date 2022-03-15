‘Doctor Strange 2’ Director Sam Raimi Sends Out a Bat-Signal

One of the Godfather’s of the Comic Book Movie, Sam Raimi’s success in the super hero genre cannot go unnoticed. His work with Spider Man in 2002 launched what would become one of cinema’s most beloved trilogies of all-time. It was popular enough to have several of his villains — Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) — make an appearance in 2021’s Spider Man: No Way Home, alongside Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker.

Little did we know, Sam Raimi would plant a seed for his future heroic ambitions when he name dropped Doctor Strange in an exchange in the Daily Bugle between Jonah Jameson and one of his assistants. In an act of magic, Raimi was able to take the reins of the latest installment of Doctor Strange.

Raimi will once again be bringing a superhero to the big screen with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th where Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The film takes place after the events of No Way Home as Doctor Strange suffers the consequences of opening the multiverse and must face an alternate version of himself that threatens to destroy humanity.

Could Sam Raimi be doing this again? In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Raimi stated: “I’ve always loved Batman. If I ever saw the Bat-Signal up in the air, I’d come running. If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming from the darkness, I would also tentatively step outside.”

While the current Batman universe is being overseen by Matt Reeves, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for other versions of the Caped Crusader to be explored. The dark, horror inspired universe of the animated Batman Beyond series could certainly benefit from the more than capable vision of Sam Raimi. As the DC Universe continues to expand, they are pushing the boundaries of their own multiverse in films like 2023 The Flash where Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both set to reprise their own versions of Batman. It only makes sense that DC would continue to expand the scope of their content and further establish the DC Extended Universe.

What would your dream cast be for a Sam Raimi directed Batman movie?