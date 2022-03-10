‘WandaVision’ Secretly Had A MAJOR Connection To ‘Thor’

New details from WandaVision reveal a connection to Asgard.

At the end of the nine-episode series, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch takes the Darkhold from Agatha Harkness. Wanda is then seen in her astral form learning magic from the ancient text. The Darkhold’s magic is not considered to be safe, and this book has a long and troubled history of causing problems in the Marvel universe.

Marvel recently released a new book, Marvel’s WandaVision: The Art of the Series, which discusses the design of the Darkhold. Russell Bobbitt, the series’ prop master revealed that the Darkhold contained a piece of Yggdrasil which was last seen in Thor: The Dark World (2013). Bobbit went on to explain how his team came up with the design:

“We started way, way back in the early ages of book design using betal and stones and whatever elements that they might be able to find in the early, early days of bookmaking. We started there. We added a little bit of Yggdrasil, which is the Marvel tree that encompasses all our worlds. We played with that. We played with mosaics. We played with stones. We played with all that kind of stuff.”

Yggdrasil is the World tree as it connects all the realms together. Marvel hasn’t clarified if the World tree survived the events of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), but it’s possible that Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) may show the World tree again. WandaVision’s prop team also had help from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) prop team as they wanted the Darkhold to feel right in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel:

“Their design is what we used, and actually London made the spell book for us. The binding has hieroglyphics on it, and the pages have this sort of Doctor Strange-esque feel to them as if it were a book from the library in the Kamar-Taj.”

It makes sense why Marvel wanted to get the look of the Darkhold to fit into the MCU. It will definitely serve a large role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Darkhold has a lot of connections to the more supernatural side of the MCU as Blade, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Moon Knight have encountered the book in the comics.

Marvel continues to pass the torch to newer heroes, the Avengers won’t be alone to defend the world. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

