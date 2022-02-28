Leaked LEGO Set May Reveal HUGE ‘Thor 4’ Plot Point

A new LEGO set for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) was revealed by a fan and it isn’t looking great for New Asgard.

Chris Hemsworth is returning for a fourth movie as Thor Odinson — a rare feat in the MCU as RDJ’s Iron Man only got three films — with Taika Waititi directing the movie. Love and Thunder will bring back many of Thor’s friends over the past films such as Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor/Jane Foster, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander), Korg (Taika Watiti), and the movie will have Christian Bale play the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

The new film will also include the Guardians of the Galaxy crew as the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019) had Thor joining Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord for an adventure. It’s hard to figure out exactly how big of a role the Guardians will have in the film, but it should at least tie into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) as that will be the final movie with the original Guardians crew.

Instagram user @The.Brick.Wolf posted a picture of the new LEGO set for Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing that New Asgard will seemingly be under attack by Gorr and a new monster.

Yes, there will apparently be a new monster for Thor and Mighty Thor to fight. LEGO sets aren’t always accurate with their battle scenes, but it is still strange for New Asgard to be featured without Valkryie. Tessa Thompson’s character has already been confirmed to be the new King of Asgard (merchandising has the character named King instead of Queen) so it is interesting that the character doesn’t seem to be included here.

Here’s the post from The.Brick.Wolf. showing the new LEGO set:

Where’s Valkryie?

As mentioned before, LEGO sets are not always accurate, but they are reliable in providing Minifigures related to the setting. This fight may not include Gorr in the movie, but at the very least, it should include Valkyrie. It is possible that Thor and Mighty Thor may have to protect New Asgard in the latter part of the film and Gorr ends up killing Valkyrie earlier in the movie. This would explain why the character isn’t included in the set.

If Valkryie is a part of the fight, then there will most likely be another LEGO set with her defending New Asgard as Gorr could unleash several monsters to destroy what is left of the Asgardians. Gorr isn’t known to unleash monsters in the comics, but the MCU is known to stray away from the comics. Most of his abilities come from the symbiote he has which he fashions into weapons and armor. LEGO teases the symbiote’s presence in the film as Gorr has been with what appears to be the NecroSword (one of Gorr’s memorable weapons made from the symbiote) which has been spotted in the two LEGO sets the villain has appeared in.

What about the Monster?

The monster featured in the LEGO set is unlike many of the creatures Thor has faced in the comics, but there are three possibilities for what the creature could be. The first one would be that the creature is a completely new monster for Thor and Mighty Thor to defeat. Most Norse monsters resemble some sort of animal, but this monster seems to have crab-like pincers for hands, and tentacles for legs implying that the creature came out of the water to destroy the city.

The second option would be that the creature is a reimagined version of Jormungand, the Midgard Serpent. If this is the Midgard serpent, the LEGO monster looks nothing like a serpent, but the creature was one of Thor’s enemies in the comics. The serpent would make sense to appear in Thor Love and Thunder as it did have ties to Thor with a prophecy that it would be one of the monsters to fight Thor during Ragnarok.

Even though Thor Ragnarok (2017) has already happened, the serpent has also been known to land a fatal blow to Thor with its venom. The serpent has also fought in several false Ragnaroks against Thor and other champions of Odin which would make this creature a worthy creature to face the God of Thunder in New Asgard. It would also be hilarious if the Midgard Serpent attempted to reach Asgard, but was too late so the serpent had to travel to New Asgard to be a part of Ragnarok.

The last option would be Nidhogg, the legendary dragon that is known in Norse mythology to gnaw at the roots of the world tree, Yggdrasil. Even though the LEGO monster doesn’t look like a dragon, this could be Marvel’s way of incorporating a different look for the creature. Nidhogg is known to be “the eater of the dead” as the creature would consume the souls of the fallen. There are two possibilities for the creature to show up at New Asgard.

First, the dragon could be gnawing on one of the roots, and when the root snaps, a wormhole appears and takes the dragon to New Asgard. Another option would be that Nidhoggr is drawn to the amount of death Gorr is causing as the alien fanatic will end up killing many people during his conquest to eradicate all the gods in the universe. This would cause Nidhoggr to follow Gorr to Earth and end up being attracted to New Asgard if Gorr attacked the Asgardian home first.

There are countless possibilities for what the monster could be, but hopefully, more details will arrive soon as fans are hoping to get a trailer for the movie soon as this film is set to release in theaters in just over four months from now.

Thor Love and Thunder will release in theaters on July 7, 2022.

