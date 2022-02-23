Disney Exec. Tries to Fix Huge ‘Guardians’ Blunder, Fans Aren’t Having It

Walt Disney Company executive Geoff Morrell took to Twitter yesterday to share a selfie after testing the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT Park.

In the screenshot below, you can see the original post, which mistakenly tagged an account known as “Epcot Centre” — not EPCOT theme park — and accidentally outed the roller coaster’s opening date, which is purportedly Memorial Day Weekend, before Disney was ready to confirm it.

Now, in a bid to fix his blunder — much too late thanks to the power of screenshots and social media — Morrell has shared a new Tweet without the opening date and with the proper tag. It reads:

Just another day at the office–got to “test ride” the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at @WaltDisneyWorld EPCOT. Walt Disney Imagineers deigned this one like no other ride you’ve ever been on. Have to ride it to believe it! Coming soon!

Disney Parks fans almost immediately starting reacting to the corrected post, with a user going by Imaginat1on sarcastically posting:

Deleted, reposted, but still managed a typo. Don’t you have people to proofread these things… or did Chapek let them go too?

Elizabeth posted a cheeky GIF of WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), quipping:

Can’t wait, whenever it may open

Josh Bennett posted:

Nice try but everyone saw it already!! Memorial Day weekend

The LlamaLorian not-so-subtly called out Disney on the company’s recent price hikes in his post:

Ticket and AP prices will increase the week before just watch..

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The official description of the coaster reads:

An Extraterrestrial Escapade

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

What do you think about this Disney blunder?

