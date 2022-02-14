Disney’s “Berserking” Price Hikes Are Just Beginning

Recently, The Walt Disney Company has come under fire for price hikes amid lower quality service than Disney Park-goers are typically used to.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

The Starcruiser, in particular, has drawn criticism. After promises that the immersive vacation — which includes a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — would leave Guests “blown away,” the first looks and marketing materials have left the Star Wars fandom “crying out in horror.”

Hundreds of cancelations are pouring in, yet Disney CEO Bob Chapek insists the company is “pleased with demand.”

And, as it turns out, Chapek may not just be giving the party line. During the company’s first-quarter earnings call last week, he confirmed that Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division posted near-record profits, to the tune $2.5 billion in the theme park sector alone.

As a recent Orlando Sentinel article noted, recent — and upcoming — “berserking” price increases don’t seem to be deterring Disney’s target Disney Parks demographic:

…[this] seems to be Disney’s model — cater to those with the kind of money Aladdin dreamed of. And so far, the company is having success. In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, Disney said 155 million entered its parks. That’s bigger than the populations of France and Germany combined. And you think Disney cares you aren’t coming? Disney has no need for penny-pinchers who sneak in bologna sandwiches when they can get Wisconsin residents willing to pay premium ticket prices and shell out $28 for that [seafood] pot pie. Related: Cinderella Castle Is Unrecognizable When It Was Under Construction

With a growing number of new luxury experiences coming down the pipeline — including the Triton Class Disney Wish cruise ship and it’s five-figure-a-night Moana-themed tower suite — Disney certainly isn’t backing away from catering to those with the means to spend, and spend big, when they take vacations.

What do you think about Disney’s recent, and future, price increases?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!