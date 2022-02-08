Disney World Expecting Major Crowd Increase, Extending Hours This Month

Guests who are planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort later this month need to make note of some changes just released.

Disney is expected to have heavy crowd levels during the week of President’s Day (February 20 through February 26) and, as such, has adjusted its operating hours.

Magic Kingdom, which was originally slated to close at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. during this week, will now be closing at 10 p.m. The Park will open at 9 a.m. each morning. With the operating hours increasing, Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests will now be from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21.

Over at EPCOT, the Park will be open at 9:00 a.m. on February 20 and February 21, an hour earlier than had originally been scheduled. EPCOT will open at 10:00 a.m. the other days during this week and will close at 9:00 p.m. every night. Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests are still slated for 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be extending its hours in the morning and evening. The Park will now open at 8:00 a.m. every morning and will close at 8:00 p.m. every night, originally it was slated to open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Finally, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will maintain its hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night during the week.

For the most updated look at operating hours for each of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, please visit the official Disney site.

