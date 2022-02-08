Could a Figment Movie Be Disney’s Next Major Project?

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to many thrilling and exciting attractions.

Many of those attractions have become so iconic, as a matter of fact, that they have spun off full-length feature films and movie series.

Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, The Country Bears, and Dinosaur are just a few examples of Disney attractions that were made into movies. In addition, Disney is reportedly developing more movies based on attractions that are set to begin filming in the future, including Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Haunted Mansion, which will be getting updated remakes, as well as Space Mountain and Matterhorn.

However, a popular character who has been a staple at Walt Disney World Resort for several decades has yet to receive his rightful place on the big screen. Of course, we’re talking about Figment.

ScreenRant recently made a case that Disney Pixar would be the perfect studio to develop a Figment full-length feature film.

Recent Pixar films explore very abstract concepts, with Inside Out’s themes of emotions and the mind and Soul exploring the meaning of life itself. Imagination is another hard-to-grasp concept that may be hard to explain to young audiences, but Figment is a perfect catalyst for this. Many of Disney World’s early rides had a backbone purpose of making learning fun, and the creation of Figment and Journey into Imagination is a perfect example of this. This theme could be explored ingeniously, with the theme of imagination having the potential to literally make the studio’s most imaginative film yet. However, unlike previous films based on Disney rides, because of the ideas and pre-established characters, it is almost required that the Figment film is animated – while the Pete’s Dragon remake is good, most fans don’t want a realistic Figment. If a film like this needs animating, then there is no better studio to turn to than Pixar.

Figment, the adorable mischievous who helps us find true imagination in his attraction with Dr. Nigel Channing (Eric Idle), has been a part of the World of Disney for decades now.

The popularity of the character recently was proven when we saw Disney fans wait in line reportedly more than seven hours for a Figment Popcorn Bucket. These one-of-a-kind buckets made their way onto second-party sites just hours after their release and some fans paid upwards of $300.00 to buy the bucket.

So, why couldn’t the popular theme park ride at EPCOT be developed into a movie? If the returns on the Figment Popcorn Bucket are any indication, the movie would be a huge box office attraction.

Walt Disney World’s description of Journey Into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT reads:

Just Imagine… Dragons!

The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment! Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure! Disney Pixar is currently in the development of Lightyear, its newest animated film that will tell the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the real space ranger that inspired the toy. Would you want to see a Figment movie developed by Disney? Let us know in the comments. Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?