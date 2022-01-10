Disney Adds Multiple Park-Wide Price Increases on Food and Drinks

During the last Walt Disney Company fourth-quarter earnings call, many things were said, but one statement that was made became highly controversial.

The question of inflating prices and cutting costs for Disney’s bottom line was asked, and it seemed that Disney already had a plan and an answer on how to do this. As we had reported:

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants. McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

As one may imagine, the idea of reducing food costs for Guests who are paying high prices on vacation and trying to spin that as a positive is not something that is easily done, or something that would go over well. Many become frustrated at the idea that Disney would cut food portions while charging more, while some Guests took the comment as fat-shaming to their Guests. Disney did not note when this would begin but it seems that some have already claimed portion sizes being reduced.

Now, we are starting to notice a price difference in multiple items at Walt Disney World Resort. The Mickey Premium Bar and Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Sandwich are two iconic snacks that Guests can purchase at most Disney locations. Now, it seems that depending on what location you are at, you may see a price increase. Some locations have increased in price from $5.69 to $5.99.

And those are not the only price increases we have noticed. At Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace, we have seen price jumps for the following items:

Nautilus: increased from $32.00 to $35.00

Uh-Oa: increased from $23.00 to $25.00

Rosita’s Margarita: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

HippopotoMai-Tai: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

Krakatoa Punch: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

Zombie: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

Ale & Compass has also seen selected increases:

New England Seafood Pot Pie: increased from $25.00 to $28.00

‘Brick’ Lemon-Herb Half Chicken: increased from $22.00 to $24.00

Cabernet-braised Short Ribs: increased from $27.00 to $30.00 Credit: Instagram User @findingbeautifultruth

There seems to be more price increases rolling out today, so be sure to take a look at menus on your My Disney Experience app before heading to a dining location to avoid surprises. Please note that these increases that we have listed are from items that we have recently ordered and had physical proof of the original, lower cost, of the food and drinks via receipts, showing only a few of a much larger list.

What do you think of these increased costs? Let us know in the comments below!

