Disney Insists They Are “Pleased With Demand” For Controversial Starcruiser

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose.

For months now, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has come under fire for myriad reasons, from the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

Now, with the first voyage on the Halcyon luxury starship quickly approaching on March 1, 2022, Disney has ramped up its marketing efforts for the Star Wars-themed hotel. But, unfortunately, the idea of the experience is falling flat with would-be Guests now that they’ve gotten a glimpse of what’s to come.

Many — even the Star Wars faithful — in fact, have begun canceling their trips as opening day approaches, with rumors abounding that Disney is aware of the fact that fans of the franchise are “crying out in horror.”

Nonetheless, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Today, on Disney’s first quarter earnings call, he asserted that “We are pleased with demand for this premium ground-breaking experience which will welcome Guests starting March 1.”

While it seems hard to believe that Disney is truly happy with fans’ response after they went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash and have undoubtedly seen social media decry the rather unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, this is the party line.

Previously, Ann Morrow Johnson, Executive Producer and Creative Director for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, shared details about the experience, which will involve a journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong” and invites Guests to experience the Star Wars universe alongside characters like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren:

“So when you come on board, you’ve got everything from your food, your activities, your accommodations onboard as well as your shore excursion in kind of a traditional cruise-style model, if you will. But of course, you’re on the one fateful journey that goes horribly, horribly wrong, and you get wrapped up in the action. So depending on the characters you meet, you might choose to help different folks and your story will unfold differently as a result.”

Are you “blasting off” on the Starcruiser?

