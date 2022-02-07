Even ‘Star Wars’ Biggest Fans Are Canceling Disney’s Starcruiser Reservations

There is so much to look forward to in Walt Disney World this year. Magic Kingdom is getting a TRON roller coaster and EPCOT is undergoing a huge transformation, receiving attractions based on Moana as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. But one of — if not the — most talked about and anticipated additions coming to the Walt Disney World Resort is the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

This cruise-like experience is an ambitious new expansion that will be a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios back in 2019. The new hotel offers Guests a two-night experience n which they will be immersed into their very own Star Wars story.

The anticipation for Walt Disney World’s newest immersive hotel and Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, has been suspenseful, exciting, and more recently, maybe a little worrying, however.

For many Star Wars fans and Disney Guests, the excitement for Walt Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser quickly dissipated after seeing the initial commercial for the Resort was shared by Disney. The commercial received such intense backlash that many reservations were dropped. Disney eventually wiped the video from the internet themselves, potentially due to the damage it had done to the reputation of the new Resort.

We had previously covered how empty certain dates were for the new experience, with several dates being wide open. Reservations had even dropped over 50% for the months of April and May. As of now, they appear to be more full. Recently we noticed that a few dates popped up again during the Starcruiser’s “maiden voyage”.

As you can see, a few dates have become available again after being booked solid for months, both dates are within the Starcruiser’s first week of operation. We expected these first dates to be filled up with superfans of the Star Wars franchise but it looks like there are still a few openings available.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a part of the overall Star Wars expansion to Disney’s Hollywood Studios which started with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Here on the planet of Batuu, Guests can live out all their Star Wars fantasies and interact with iconic characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and a whole lot of First Order Storm Troopers. Guests can also experience two state-of-the-art attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

Do you have a trip booked to Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments below!

