Starbucks Fans Will Soon Be Paying More at Disney Parks

If you’re a Disney Parks lover and a Starbucks fan — and the two overlap more often than not, it seems — you will soon find yourself paying more for your favorite latte to drink as you stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

Business Insider recently reported on the price increases that are coming to Starbucks stores nationwide, including those locations at Disney Parks and Resorts:

Starbucks hiked up menu prices on January 1 — and it's planning to rise them again this year. Inflation and the labor shortage have led to cost increases for the coffee giant, which have recently been compounded by a surge in coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant spreads.

Per the report, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson shared details about the decision during the coffee giant’s first-quarter earnings call. Johnson said, “We have already taken pricing actions this fiscal year, one in October 2021 and another in January 2022.”

He went on to note, “And we have additional pricing actions planned through the balance of this year, which play an important role to mitigate cost pressures.”

The Seattle-based coffee company started the same year that Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971, and currently has numerous themed Starbucks locations — like Creature Comforts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Main Street Bakery at Magic Kingdom, and Fiddler, Fifer and Practical Cafe at Disney California Adventure — at Disney theme park properties.

In addition, since the first location opened at Disneyland Paris’s Disney Village in 2009, Starbucks shops can be found at Disney-owned shopping and dining districts, including Disney World’s Disney Springs and Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.

At this time, Starbucks has not confirmed precisely which menu items will be increasing in price throughout 2022.

What do you think about Starbucks raising prices so it costs more to enjoy a Cinderella Latte by Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle?

