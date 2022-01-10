Disneyland Announces Closing Dates For Starbucks, Other Popular Stores

During the 2021 Destination D23 event that was held in Orlando, Florida, The Walt Disney Company announced a major overhaul for the West End of Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney shopping and dining district.

This extensive renovation — which includes a Monorail closure, as well — is being hailed as the “next chapter” of the shopping and dining neighborhood, and will see Downtown Disney revamped to give Guests even more to enjoy.

Earl of Sandwich will close on January 24, 2022 per its official calendar. The fan-favorite counter service restaurant is home to “The World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich” and is described as:

Taste the difference—experience flavor sensations fit for royalty with the sandwich that started it all! Hungry? Stop by the Earl of Sandwich to feast on this popular eatery’s incredible selection of signature hot sandwiches, pizza breads, soups, salads, sides, wraps and decadent desserts. Located in the Downtown Disney District, Guests can enjoy their meal al fresco on the red patio or to-go, as intended by the clever inventor of the sandwich—a resourceful British statesman looking to eat without taking time away from his tasks. Each savory creation begins with artisan loaves baked to perfection and piled high with choice ingredients, including premium meats roasted fresh daily using cherished family recipes. It’s easy to see why the Original 1762 garners top billing after just one bite of the tender Angus roast beef, sharp cheddar cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. The Earl’s Club and The Full Montagu® (stuffed with turkey and roast beef) both pay homage to the Earl himself, while newer options like chipotle chicken avocado, holiday turkey and Caprese sandwiches rise amongst the ranks as fan favorites. Related: Cappuccino Cart Featuring Joffrey’s Reopens at Disney California Adventure

Home decor and clothing boutique Sugarboo & Co. and the Starbucks location next door to it are both slated to temporarily close on January 16, 2022.

The popular shop is officially described as:

Browse through fine quality art and fanciful goods designed to brighten your home and put a smile on your face. Sugarboo & Co. is a family run business offering their Guests a place to find creative decor and delightful designs. Their treasure trove of products include: Wall art

Home decor

Paper products and stationery

Jewelry

Clothing

Sunglasses

Much more! All this and more comes from a family on a mission to “put good things into the world.”

Above, you can see an artist rendering of what the remodeled Downtown Disney West End will look like when it is fully completed. It has not yet been confirmed when, or if, the three shops that are closing this month will reopen.

