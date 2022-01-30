Disney Fans Critical Of New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride Display

It is no secret that the MCU has started to take over the Disney Parks as of late, with multiple Disney Resorts receiving huge Avengers-themed rides, attractions, and entire lands.

We recently learned a lot about Disneyland Paris’ upcoming version of Avengers Campus which hosts a whole cast of characters like Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and a whole bunch of others. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also quickly approaching EPCOT with the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind which will feature Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot ) Vin Diesel and possibly even more.

We’ve hardly been able to wait for this exciting ride to officially open as progress continues to be made on it, both inside and out. Recently, Disney shared an update to the highly-anticipated ride. The official Disney Imagineering Instagram account posted a video that gives more detail on this installation which you can check out here. The Instagram account had this to say on the post:

Show Set Designer, Kevin Doxey, takes us behind his role on the new Nova Corps Starblaster in front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming soon to EPCOT here in @waltdisneyworld ! Related: Fans Left Torn on Minnie’s New “Controversial” Look at Disney Park

Digital Journalist and Reporter Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) shared a closer look at the new Starblaster display:

The Nova Corps Starblaster ship was recently installed at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot. The ship is located outside the entrance of the attraction, which is set to open this summer.

The Nova Corps Starblaster ship was recently installed at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot. The ship is located outside the entrance of the attraction, which is set to open this summer. pic.twitter.com/3O1XeSmjjC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 28, 2022

While this is an exciting step forward for the coaster, some fans questioned the new display and the giant visible metal support beam. On Instagram, several fans posted their thoughts. User @goleynathan said:

They can make mountains float but not this

User @keatonsinclairevans asked the same question:

Will the truss stay there?

User @daneslegolife commented:

it’s really disappointing.

User @big_bertha_ said that this design doesn’t fit with the rest of EPCOT, saying:

Too bad this is at Epcot it doesn’t fit in with the parks theme at all compared universe of energy or horizons this is the quality now it fits in better at magic kingdom or Hollywood studios

Reactions were the same on Twitter, where fans and Disney Guests poked fun at the exposed metal beams. User @scottwalker88 commented with their solution:

Even just putting a black box around it makes a huge difference. They could do some projection mapping with flames coming out the bottom of the ship to make it look like it’s hovering or something. I don’t know.

Even just putting a black box around it makes a huge difference. They could do some projection mapping with flames coming out the bottom of the ship to make it look like it's hovering or something. I don't know. pic.twitter.com/dHnqtZUJoa — Scott Walker (@scottwalker88) January 28, 2022

While the reception to this new display has been mixed, many are eagerly anticipating the release date for the actual ride. Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be arriving at Disney’s EPCOT Park, with the inclusion of The Guardians of the Galaxy in the new “Cosmic Rewind” roller coaster which is filling in the former location of Ellen’s Energy Adventure. At a recent Destination D23 Expo, Disney said that “Cosmic Rewind” will be opening in Summer 2022, after sadly being delayed due to the pandemic last year. While we have yet to receive an official opening date for the new roller coaster, we’re thrilled to see the structure take shape and additions to the main facade of the pavilion now revealed.

It’s great to see even more progress being made with this new ride! Disney Parks Blog previously shared that work continues to be made on the new coaster:

Work also continues on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – the family-friendly “storytelling coaster” featuring a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch! The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is advertised as an exciting and thrilling omnicoaster experience. More on that below:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

Are you excited about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy themed roller coaster in EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!