Fans Left Torn on Minnie’s New “Controversial” Look at Disney Park

In a story we covered recently, Minnie Mouse received a new look to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary celebration and many Disney fans shared their opinion on this big change for the iconic character.

In honor of Women’s History Month, beginning on March 6, 2022, Minnie Mouse will begin wearing a brand-new pantsuit at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. This new outfit ditches the classic dress look that many are so used to seeing on Minnie Mouse. Please note that at the moment, this outfit will only be seen at Disneyland Paris Resort.

This decision seems to go hand-in-hand with other changes to the Disney Parks, as the Walt Disney Company has been pushing for more inclusivity and representation lately. From retheming the iconic Splash Mountain into a The Princess and the Frog attraction, a gender-neutral dress code at the Parks, or even removing culturally offensive names from Tom Sawyer Island, the company has made multiple efforts in being more welcoming toward everyone.

This change has been met with a lot and appreciation, as well as some criticism. Our story on the change received a ton of comments from our readers voicing their thoughts and opinions on the change.

See what Disney had to say about Minnie’s newest look on Disney Parks Blog:

And we’re thrilled to announce the First Ultrachic Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Paris, designed by Stella McCartney herself. In honor of Women’s History Month, starting on March 6, 2022, find Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney Studios Park as she rocks a new take on her signature polka dots. As part of International Women’s Rights Day, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8, 2022. Starting spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by the cult movie Fantasia will be also launched by Stella McCartney.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park. Many Guests are starting to get excited for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment.

What do you think about Minnie Mouse’s new look? Let us know in the comments below!

