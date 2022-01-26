Disney World May Have an “Attendance Problem”, Report Says

Walt Disney World Resort has had an interesting couple of years, to say the least.

From closing down for nearly four months at the start of the pandemic and losing almost $5 billion during that time to its continued phased reopening that still has select attractions shut down at this time, it has been a period in time for the company in which it won’t soon forget.

If you attend a Walt Disney World Resort theme park today– whether that be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT– you’ll notice that operations are about as normal as they’ve been in quite some time. Other than requiring face coverings on attractions and distanced character meet-and-greets, with select attractions like Fantasmic! that have undergone refurbishment still awaiting a return, the Disney Parks are operating with a distinct normalcy.

However, just because the Parks are getting back to normal, does not mean that everything is completely perfect.

A report from The Street, a finance and investment website, says that though attendance has picked up over the past year, there still may be an “attendance problem” for Walt Disney World Resort.

The report reads:

Between lockdowns and fear of catching COVID-19, the early days of the pandemic have certainly been disastrous for the theme park industry — attendance at the 25 biggest parks in the country (Disneyland, Disney World, and Universal Studios are all on this list) fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM. But by 2021, visitors were clearly turning to theme parks for a pick-me-up during a drawn-out pandemic — along with rising attendance, average spending at all the Disney Parks also increased by 30% compared to 2019. Attendance is certainly boosted by the fact Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis taking a very conservative approach to the pandemic and prioritizing business over any restrictions. Even so, theme park attendance continues to be on shaky ground in the wake of new variants and rising case counts that cause the more cautious among us to postpone even domestic travel. In that sense, Disney’s focus on luring in Florida locals with various deals may be a safer bet than across-the-board discounts to all visitors. “While re-opened theme parks were a positive driver for the broader business this past quarter, that was accomplished largely with just domestic crowds in attendance,” Stephen Guilfoyle wrote for TheStreet’s RealMoney.

The report says that, in the wake of rising case counts and new variants, Disney has turned to focus on Florida locals with international and even domestic travel still on “shaky grounds.” This strategy can be seen in the 20% discount that Disney World is offering Florida residents on hotel stays during the summer, its typical peak time.

There’s no doubt that crowds have begun to pick up in the Disney Parks and this can be seen in increasing wait times, but it still should be noted that Park reservations have been available since the holiday season ended and that growing uncertainty could affect this coming spring and summer, as the report indicates.

Do you think Disney World is about to have an “attendance problem?” Let us know in the comments.

